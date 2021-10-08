We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Enjoy one of these sweet and nutty coconut muffins with your afternoon cuppa.

Our chocolate and coconut muffin recipe is a great weeknight bake, giving you 12 gooey and glorious tasting muffins in 45 minutes. The combination of dark chocolate and coffee makes these muffins a delicious grown up treat, complimenting the refreshing coconut taste throughout. We recommend finishing with the decadent glaze when cool, but they’ll taste just as good without if you’re conscious of the calories.

Ingredients 100g dark chocolate

100g butter

3tbsp cocoa powder

1 shot espresso or 1tsp instant coffee granules dissolved in 1tbsp hot water

200g refined spelt (or plain) flour

150g light brown muscovado sugar

¼ tsp salt

1tsp baking powder

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

2 medium eggs, beaten

100ml sour cream (or whole-milk yoghurt or half-fat crème fraiche)

1tsp vanilla extract

1-2 tbsp milk or water to thin (if needed)

For the glaze:

100g butter

100g dark chocolate

1 heaped tbsp cocoa powder

1tbsp strong coffee

1tsp vanilla extract

50g icing sugar, sifted

Handful desiccated coconut

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan/gas mark 4 and line a 12-cup muffin tin with muffin cups or parchment paper, or simply oil the insides of each cup.

Put the chocolate, butter, cocoa powder and coffee in a heatproof bowl over a small saucepan containing a couple of centimetres of simmering water. Allow the mixture to melt to a smooth liquid and then take off the heat to cool slightly.

Sift the flour, sugar, salt and raising agents in to a large bowl, stir together and make a well in the middle. Add the beaten eggs, sour cream and vanilla extract, and stir through 3-4 times before stirring in the melted chocolate mix. If the mixture is very dense, add a couple of tablespoons of milk or water to thin it a little, until it has a thick mousse-like consistency.

Use an ice cream scoop or dessert spoon to scoop the mixture in to the muffin cases, filling them about two-thirds full. Bake for 20-25 minutes on the upper-middle shelf of the oven until firm to the touch. Leave to cool on a wire rack while you make the glaze.

For the glaze, melt the butter, chocolate, cocoa and coffee in a heatproof bowl over simmering water, and then remove from the heat and add the vanilla and icing sugar, stirring well to combine in to a smooth icing.

Use to glaze the cooled muffins and sprinkle with desiccated coconut to finish.

Top tips for making coconut muffins:

The high moisture content from the sour cream and muscovado sugar keeps these muffins fresh for a couple of days. Giving you plenty of time to enjoy them.

