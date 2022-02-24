We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These chocolate orange cookies combine the flavours of fresh, zesty orange with sweet and sticky milk chocolate to create a delicious teatime treat.

Orange chocolate has been the flavour of the decade with every brand taking turns to produce their own signature chocolate with this citrus infusion. And it’s no surprise, considering how perfectly fresh zesty orange pairs with either dark or milk chocolate. These cookies are so easy to make as well, ready from start to finish in just 25 minutes. So whether you’re looking for a late-night snack or afternoon treat, these are bound to have you covered. For the perfect pairing, make a cup of Earl Grey tea alongside.

Ingredients 150g butter, melted

150g dark brown sugar

120g golden caster sugar

1 large egg

1tsp whole milk

Zest of 1 large orange

225g plain flour

75g cocoa

100g milk chocolate, chopped into chunks

Method Pre-heat oven to 160°C/320°F/Fan 150°C/Gas Mark 3.

In a large mixing bowl, stir the sugars into the melted butter, then beat in the egg, milk and zest of the orange to form a wet mix.

Sift in the flours and cocoa, add the chocolate chunks and fold the ingredients together until everything is combined.

Put large tablespoonfuls of the mixture onto lined baking trays, and bake at the centre of the oven for 10-12 minutes. The centres will still be slightly sticky, so leave them to cool on the tray for at least 10 minutes, and then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Tips for making chocolate orange cookies:

While we've created our chocolate orange from scratch, you can limit ingredients by buying ready-made orange chocolate. You could go for the classic: Terry's Chocolate Orange for a traditional taste or push the boat out and opt for Lindt's new orange flavour.

