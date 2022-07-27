GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

These delicious chocolate orange fondant puddings have a secret melting middle that makes them absolutely irresistible.

They are so easy to make as well, and ready to come out of of the oven in less than 20 minutes. It's the perfect pudding for a dinner party, even if you're the sort who normally buys a readymade dessert. Make them in in the ramekins before your guests arrive, and preheat the oven as you sit down to your main course. Pop them in the oven as you get up to clear plates. You'll have time to refill everyone's glasses and have a bit of chat before they are ready. Rather than a classic sponge, molten middle puddings are created by lightly cooking a sponge to leave the middle gooey like chocolate fondant. This version has a kick of orange from the zest you add to the melting chocolate, and the marmalade.

Ingredients

300g (10½ oz) good quality dark chocolate (about 70% cocoa solids)

grated rind of 1 orange

75g (3oz) unsalted block butter

50g (2oz) light brown soft sugar

5 medium organic British eggs

50g (2oz) plain flour, sifted

4 tbsp thick cut orange marmalade

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Preheat the oven to 200ºC/400ºF/gas mark 6. Butter 6 x 150ml (¼pt) capacity pudding tins or ramekins. Place the chocolate and orange rind in a bowl set over a pan of simmering water. Once melted, stir until smooth. Allow to cool slightly. Place the butter, sugar, eggs, flour and orange marmalade in a food processor and blend to make a smooth batter. Add the melted chocolate and whiz again until well combined. Divide the mixture between the dishes. Place on a baking tray and bake for 9 minutes. The outside will be cooked with a molten centre. Serve immediately with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or crème fraîche.

Top Tip for making Chocolate orange fondant puddings

These puddings can be made several hours in advance, cover and chill until ready to cook. Increase the cooking time to 11-12 minutes. For an even more indulgent flavour add 1 tbsp orange flavoured liquor.

You might also like...