Chocolate orange fondant puddings recipe

These chocolate orange fondant puddings have a light and lovely chocolate sponge with an oozing melty middle.

Chocolate orange fondant puddings
Serves6
SkillEasy
Preparation Time10 mins
Cooking Time9 mins
Total Time19 mins
Cost RangeCheap
Octavia Lillywhite
By
published

These delicious chocolate orange fondant puddings have a secret melting middle that makes them absolutely irresistible.

They are so easy to make as well, and ready to come out of of the oven in less than 20 minutes. It's the perfect pudding for a dinner party, even if you're the sort who normally buys a readymade dessert. Make them in in the ramekins before your guests arrive, and preheat the oven as you sit down to your main course. Pop them in the oven as you get up to clear plates. You'll have time to refill everyone's glasses and have a bit of chat before they are ready. Rather than a classic sponge, molten middle puddings are created by lightly cooking a sponge to leave the middle gooey like chocolate fondant. This version has a kick of orange from the zest you add to the melting chocolate, and the marmalade. 

Ingredients

  • 300g (10½ oz) good quality dark chocolate (about 70% cocoa solids)
  • grated rind of 1 orange
  • 75g (3oz) unsalted block butter
  • 50g (2oz) light brown soft sugar
  • 5 medium organic British eggs
  • 50g (2oz) plain flour, sifted
  • 4 tbsp thick cut orange marmalade

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 200ºC/400ºF/gas mark 6. Butter 6 x 150ml (¼pt) capacity pudding tins or ramekins. Place the chocolate and orange rind in a bowl set over a pan of simmering water. Once melted, stir until smooth. Allow to cool slightly.
  2. Place the butter, sugar, eggs, flour and orange marmalade in a food processor and blend to make a smooth batter. Add the melted chocolate and whiz again until well combined.
  3. Divide the mixture between the dishes. Place on a baking tray and bake for 9 minutes. The outside will be cooked with a molten centre. Serve immediately with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or crème fraîche.

Top Tip for making Chocolate orange fondant puddings

These puddings can be made several hours in advance, cover and chill until ready to cook. Increase the cooking time to 11-12 minutes. For an even more indulgent flavour add 1 tbsp orange flavoured liquor.

Octavia Lillywhite
Octavia Lillywhite

Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment. 

