Ever wondered how to line a round cake tin with ease? This simple technique will make sure you cover your round cake tin swiftly and successfully.

If you’re an avid baker this is a great technique master. It will speed up the preparation process of baking a cake. Watch our video guide below and follow our step-by-step tutorial on how to line a round cake tin with baking parchment.

Watch how to make How to line a round cake tin

Ingredients You will need:

Non-stick baking parchment

Sharp scissors

A pencil

Your round baking tin

Method Grab some non-stick baking parchment, fold the paper in half, rest the tin on top and draw around it with a pencil.

Use scissors to cut out the circle just inside the line. Put to one side.

For the sides of the tin, lay the tin on its side and wrap the baking parchment around it so it’s fully covered. Then cut off that section of parchment.

Fold the paper in half length ways and then almost in half again, so that the height of the paper is just slightly higher than the height of the tin.

Make a series of cuts on the folded line, at an angle.

Place the side lining into the tin and press down on the cut folds, then place the bottom parchment circle on the base of the tin.

Top tips on how to line a round cake tin:

Do you need to line the sides of a cake tin?

You don’t have to line the sides of a cake tin with baking parchment or greaseproof paper however it does stop the cake from burning around the outside and it stops the cake from sticking to the edges too.

If you’d prefer not to line the edges, then a light greasing of butter or oil should do the trick and stop it from sticking. Run a knife around the edges between the cake and tin before removing it from the tin. This will help to loosen the cake from the edges. You may need to cut off the edges of the cake if they catch or brown quicker.

Is it better to use baking parchment or greaseproof paper for lining a round cake tin?

It’s best to use baking parchment or paper to line a cake tin as it has a silicone coating that prevents it from sticking to the tin and the cake. Greaseproof paper is more likely to stick to the bottom of the cake and will need to be peeled off when you remove the cake from the tin.

Can you grease your round cake tin with butter?

You can use both butter and oil to grease your tin before lining it with baking parchment. We’d used oil in this tutorial but a thin layer of butter would work just as well.

