Lightly spiced oat cookies with big, chewy sultanas for sweetness.
These sultana cookies are one of our quickest cookie recipes to make and bake. They are similar to our classic oat cookies but the sultanas are bigger and juicier than the raisins. They also have some added spice from the cinnamon, which makes them really more-ish. They’re a brilliant after-school snack for kids. They have enough oaty goodness to keep the full up til teatime but they’re sweet and delicious. To make them even more decadent you can add some chopped pecans or chunks of chocolate chips into the mix.
Ingredients
- 85g spread softened, such as Pure
- 75g white sugar
- 85g light brown sugar
- 1 medium egg
- 1 tsp vanilla essence
- 75g plain flour
- ½ tsp bicarbonate of soda
- ½ tsp ground cinnamon
- A pinch of salt
- 110g rolled oats
- 75g sultanas
Method
Preheat oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5
In large bowl, cream together the spread, white sugar and brown sugar until smooth before beating in the egg and vanilla essence until fluffy. Fold together the flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt and gradually beat into the spread mixture. Finally, stir in the oats and sultanas.
Using a teaspoon, drop the mixture onto un-greased cookie sheets. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes in the preheated oven, or until golden brown. Wait 5 minutes before removing from sheet to wire rack. Cool completely.
Top tip for making sultana cookies
These cookies make a great topping when crumbled over ice cream or custard
