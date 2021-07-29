We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This indulgent coffee cake is the ultimate teatime treat.



Rich coffee-flavoured sponge is filled with a thick buttercream coffee frosting, and finished with a delicate dusting of cocoa powder. Serving up to 12 people, this cake is ready in 45 mins – with just a 15 mins prep time. Whilst the filling and topping are both made using camp coffee essence – a cheap baking wonderbuy available to pick up at most supermarkets. Just set the oven to a low temperature and allow the sponge to slow cook to perfection before covering with a tasty coffee topping.

Watch how to make Coffee cake

Ingredients 250g butter or margarine

200g caster sugar

60g golden syrup

4 large eggs

250g self-raising flour

1 level tsp baking powder

3tbsp coffee essence (Camp coffee)

200g unsalted butter, at room temperature

400g icing sugar

2-3tbsp coffee essence

2tsp cocoa powder, for dusting

2 x 20cm (8in) sandwich tins, buttered and base-lined

Method Set the oven to 190C, 375F, gas 5. Put the butter, sugar, syrup and eggs in a large mixing bowl. Sift in the flour and baking powder, and add the coffee essence. Whisk together for 1-2 mins until the mixture is smooth, light and fluffy.

Divide the mixture between the two tins and spread evenly. Bake in the centre of the oven for 25-30 mins, until well-risen and firm to the touch. Turn the cakes out on to a wire rack to cool.

To make the filling: Beat the butter, icing sugar, coffee and 2tbsp water together until smooth, light and fluffy. Place one of the cakes on a flat serving plate and spread with half the buttercream. Place the second cake on top and spread with the rest of the buttercream, swirling the top. Dust with cocoa powder. Slice to serve. Store in an airtight container. It will keep for a couple of days.

Tips for making coffee cake:

Those craving a bold coffee taste should add a sprinkling of cinnamon or nutmeg to the cake mixture which helps intensify the flavour.

