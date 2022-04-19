Cookie cups are crunchy, gooey, soft and indulgent cookie dough treats, perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth.
These ingenious little treats are somewhere between a cake and a cookie. They have a little more raising agent than traditional cookies, so they have a slightly softer, thicker texture. They’re also cooked very quickly, so they keep a little of their ‘cookie dough’ texture. But the real delight is the marshmallow filling and chocolate chips on top. These are also great to serve up at a barbecue or around a camp fire. Make the cups but leave them empty and people can roast their own marshmallows over the flames, transferring them to the cups when they are ready to eat.
Ingredients
- 125g softened butter
- 170g soft brown sugar
- 10g porridge oats
- 200g plain flour
- ¼ tsp salt
- 1¼ tsp bicarbonate of soda
- 1 egg
- 100g chocolate chips
- 12 tsp marshmallow spread, such as Fluff
Method
Preheat oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5. Line a muffin tin with 12 cupcake cases.
Cream together the butter and sugar. Add the porridge oats, then sift in the flour, salt and bicarbonate of soda. Mix until combined.
Add the egg and beat until a stiff dough is formed. Mix through the chocolate chips (saving some for decoration).
Make 12 round patties from the dough and chill for 30 mins.
Place each patty in a cupcake case and push down to form a well. Bake for 10 mins.
Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 mins before transferring to a wire rack to cool fully.
Spoon a teaspoon of marshmallow spread into the well of each cup, and top with a chocolate chips.
Top tip for making cookie cups:
You can fill these little cookie cups with almost anything you can think of: Nutella, dulce de leche, chocolate sauce, cream or jam and cream. There are so many options.
