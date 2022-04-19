We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Cookie cups are crunchy, gooey, soft and indulgent cookie dough treats, perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth.

These ingenious little treats are somewhere between a cake and a cookie. They have a little more raising agent than traditional cookies, so they have a slightly softer, thicker texture. They’re also cooked very quickly, so they keep a little of their ‘cookie dough’ texture. But the real delight is the marshmallow filling and chocolate chips on top. These are also great to serve up at a barbecue or around a camp fire. Make the cups but leave them empty and people can roast their own marshmallows over the flames, transferring them to the cups when they are ready to eat.

Ingredients 125g softened butter

170g soft brown sugar

10g porridge oats

200g plain flour

¼ tsp salt

1¼ tsp bicarbonate of soda

1 egg

100g chocolate chips

12 tsp marshmallow spread, such as Fluff

Method Preheat oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5. Line a muffin tin with 12 cupcake cases.

Cream together the butter and sugar. Add the porridge oats, then sift in the flour, salt and bicarbonate of soda. Mix until combined.

Add the egg and beat until a stiff dough is formed. Mix through the chocolate chips (saving some for decoration).

Make 12 round patties from the dough and chill for 30 mins.

Place each patty in a cupcake case and push down to form a well. Bake for 10 mins.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 10 mins before transferring to a wire rack to cool fully.

Spoon a teaspoon of marshmallow spread into the well of each cup, and top with a chocolate chips.

Top tip for making cookie cups:

You can fill these little cookie cups with almost anything you can think of: Nutella, dulce de leche, chocolate sauce, cream or jam and cream. There are so many options.

