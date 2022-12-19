Creamy sprout and potato gratin recipe

Inspired by the French dish tartiflette, this creamy sprout and potato gratin is a real treat, and is a perfect one to prepare ahead...

Creamy sprout and potato gratin
(Image credit: Future / SEAN CALITZ)
Serves4–6
SkillEasy
Preparation Time30 mins
Cooking Time35 mins
Total Time1 hours 5 mins
Cost RangeCheap
Nutrition Per PortionRDA
Calories385 Kcal19%
Saturated Fat16 g80%
Fat28 g40%
Carbohydrates18 g7%
Jess Meyer
By Jess Meyer
published
Contributions from
Rose Fooks

This creamy sprout and potato gratin is a great way to serve up potatoes and sprouts in an all-in-one dish.

If you're not a big fan of sprouts, this is a great way to serve sneak them into a meal, with other flavours like bacon and cheese disguising them. If you are a big fan of them, this is a great way to get them into another dish you can serve over Christmas. It's ideal for a day when you want something festive and celebratory, but not to have to make roast potatoes again. We love it alongside the roast ham or beef. Alternatively, you can leave out the bacon and make it a delicious vegetarian dish, for days when the meat is all getting a mite heavy.

Ingredients

  • 500g Maris Piper potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks
  • 500g Brussels sprouts, trimmed
  • 1 onion, diced
  • ½ tbsp olive oil
  • 180g smoked bacon lardons
  • 100ml white wine
  • 300ml crème fraîche
  • 200g Reblochon, Tallegio or other soft creamy cheese, torn into 2cm chunks
  • 1 tbsp breadcrumbs

Method

  1. Put the potatoes into a large pan, cover with cold water, bring to a boil and cook for 7 mins. Add the sprouts and cook for 5 mins more, then drain and cut into small, bite-sized chunks.
  2. Meanwhile, in a large frying pan over a medium heat, fry the onion in the oil until turning golden. Increase the heat and add the lardons, mixing until golden. 
  3. Deglaze the pan with the wine and bring to a boil to reduce. 
  4. Off the heat, stir in the crème fraîche, ½ tsp sea salt, the sprouts and potatoes. Then transfer to a round 25cm ovenproof dish. Arrange the cheese on top, then scatter with the breadcrumbs.
  5. Bake the gratin for 35 mins at 180ºC Fan/Gas 6.

Top tips for making creamy sprout and potato gratin

Make sure you have space for everything in the oven – if not, this can be cooked beforehand and reheated easily. 

