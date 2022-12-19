This creamy sprout and potato gratin is a great way to serve up potatoes and sprouts in an all-in-one dish.

If you're not a big fan of sprouts, this is a great way to serve sneak them into a meal, with other flavours like bacon and cheese disguising them. If you are a big fan of them, this is a great way to get them into another dish you can serve over Christmas. It's ideal for a day when you want something festive and celebratory, but not to have to make roast potatoes again. We love it alongside the roast ham or beef. Alternatively, you can leave out the bacon and make it a delicious vegetarian dish, for days when the meat is all getting a mite heavy.

Ingredients

500g Maris Piper potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks

500g Brussels sprouts, trimmed

1 onion, diced

½ tbsp olive oil

180g smoked bacon lardons

100ml white wine

300ml crème fraîche

200g Reblochon, Tallegio or other soft creamy cheese, torn into 2cm chunks

1 tbsp breadcrumbs

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Put the potatoes into a large pan, cover with cold water, bring to a boil and cook for 7 mins. Add the sprouts and cook for 5 mins more, then drain and cut into small, bite-sized chunks. Meanwhile, in a large frying pan over a medium heat, fry the onion in the oil until turning golden. Increase the heat and add the lardons, mixing until golden. Deglaze the pan with the wine and bring to a boil to reduce. Off the heat, stir in the crème fraîche, ½ tsp sea salt, the sprouts and potatoes. Then transfer to a round 25cm ovenproof dish. Arrange the cheese on top, then scatter with the breadcrumbs. Bake the gratin for 35 mins at 180ºC Fan/Gas 6.

Top tips for making creamy sprout and potato gratin

Make sure you have space for everything in the oven – if not, this can be cooked beforehand and reheated easily.

You might also like...