This creamy stuffed chicken breast is easy to make and looks really professional, perfect for a special family dinner.

As you cut this chicken open, the hidden centre oozes out and mixes in with the syrupy sauce. It looks marvellous, and tastes absolutely delicious too. Parma ham is a bit of treat, but you don’t need loads for this recipe – just once slice per chicken breast. The whole thing is ready in just 30 minutes, perfect for a weekday when you don’t have long to cook. And it’s only 351 calories per chicken breast – it’s actually one of our healthy chicken recipes. Serve with steamed veg and crushed or creamed ash potato.

Ingredients 50g/2oz medium fat, soft cheese like Philadelphia

1 bag (85g) watercress, finely chopped

1 small clove garlic, crushed

4 chicken breast fillets, skinless

4 slices Parma ham

1 tbsp (15ml) olive oil

4 tbsp (60ml) marsala wine

150ml/¼pt chicken stock

4 tbsp double cream

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method Mash the cheese with half the watercress, garlic and salt and pepper.

Use a knife to make a slit along one side of each chicken breast and make a pocket. Fill with the cheese then wrap the Parma ham around the chicken, tucking the loose ends of ham underneath.

Heat the olive oil in a frying pan. Add the chicken and cook for 8 mins, turning each breast over once until the ham is golden.

Add the marsala wine to the pan, sauté for 1 min, stir in the stock, then cover the pan with a baking sheet or foil and simmer for 15-20 mins or until tender and cooked through. Transfer the chicken to a plate and keep warm.

Simmer the liquid to reduce until it becomes syrup. Stir in the remaining watercress and cream and bring to the boil. Simmer for 1 min, then remove from the heat and season to taste.

Top tips for making creamy stuffed chicken breast

Although this recipe serves 4, this would actually make a great date night meal for two. Either reduce the amounts needed, or just wrap and freeze the spare two portions.

