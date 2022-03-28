We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

One of our best-looking Easter cakes, topped with oozing chocolate ganache and a clutch of Cadbury Creme Eggs.

This chocolate cake is elevated to a whole other level with so much Creme Egg celebration. The ganache is made with five eggs, there’s another three in the filling, plus three more and a packet of miniature Creme Eggs for the topping. The cake itself is a standard chocolate cake – simple and delicious. It only takes about 10 minutes to prepare, plus about half an hour in the oven. Make sure to leave enough time for the cake to cool properly after cooking. Then you can add the filling and finishing touches.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

100g soft butter

225g light muscovado sugar

200g self-raising flour

40g cocoa

1 tsp baking powder

2 eggs

125ml milk

100g dark chocolate, melted

1 tsp vanilla extract

For the ganache:

5 Cadbury’s Creme Eggs, chopped

3 tbsp double cream

For the filling:

250ml double cream

1 tbsp icing sugar

3 Cadbury’s Creme Eggs, chopped

For the decoration:

3 Cadbury’s Creme Eggs

1 x 89g bag mini Cadbury’s Creme Eggs

Method Heat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas 4. Grease and line 2 x 20cm sandwich tins. In a large bowl, rub together the butter, sugar, flour, cocoa and baking powder until it resembles fine breadcrumbs.

Whisk together eggs, milk, chocolate and vanilla extract. Pour into the flour mixture and mix well.

Divide the mixture equally between the tins. Bake for 25-30 mins until springy. Leave to cool for 10 mins, then transfer to racks to cool completely. Wrap well in cling film if making ahead.

For the ganache, put the chopped Creme Eggs and cream into a heatproof bowl placed over barely simmering water. Heat gently until the chocolate has melted. Remove from the heat and stir briefly, until combined and smooth. Allow to cool for 1 hour, or until thick enough to spread.

Meanwhile, whip the cream with icing sugar to medium peaks then stir through most of the chopped Creme Eggs. Put one half of the cake onto a cake stand or serving plate and spread with the cream. Put the second cake on top and decorate with the ganache. Decorate with the remaining large and mini Creme Eggs.

Top tip for making this Creme Egg cake

If you wanted to cheat and save some time with the cooking, you could buy a plain, un-iced chocolate cake or an easy cake mix, and simply add the filling and toppings.

