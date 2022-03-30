We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Chunky, crumbly cookies with with a split mini Creme Egg oozing over each one.

These Creme Egg cookies are the perfect accompaniment to an afternoon cuppa over the Easter weekend. Each one is decorated with two halves of a mini Creme Egg, so you get that gooey fondant at the same time as the biscuit. Make sure to bake these with a piece of greaseproof paper over the cookies. This will ensure that the Creme Egg and the fondant don’t get singed in the oven. These cookies are baked in just seven minutes. You can eat them as soon as they’re cool enough to handle. However, they’ll have the best texture if you leave them to cool for twenty minutes or so.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

100g butter

100g caster sugar

1 medium egg

½ tsp baking powder

175g plain flour

25g cocoa powder

8 mini Creme Eggs

Method Preheat oven 180°C/350°F/Gas 4 and grease a baking tray with butter or line with greaseproof paper.

In a large mixing bowl, mix the ingredients together with a wooden spoon or clean hands to form a dough. The dough should be firm. If it’s too sticky, add more flour.

Break off some of the dough and roll in your hands to form golf ball-sized pieces. You should make 8 in total. Pop them onto the baking tray.

Cut the 8 mini Creme Eggs in half and push 2 halves into each cookie to flatten the cookie dough a little. Put into the oven and cover with a sheet of greaseproof paper.

Bake for 7 mins. Leave to cool on the baking tray for about 20 mins before using a spatula to transfer the cookies onto a wire rack to cool completely.

Top tip for making these Creme Egg cookies

Replace the cocoa powder in this recipe for plain flour instead to make plain cookies. You could also add 100g chocolate chips to the mix to make them into chocolate chip or double chocolate cookies. For softer, chewier cookies, use golden caster sugar or soft light brown sugar.

