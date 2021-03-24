We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

What's better than Creme Egg ice cream? Creme Egg ice cream served in an Easter egg, of course...

This no-churn Creme Egg ice cream is incredibly easy to make and doesn’t require any fancy equipment – just a standard whisk. With just six ingredients you can whip up this beautifully marbled Easter egg ice cream in minutes and have it in the freezer chilling in no time. You will need to plan ahead though. Although it only takes 15 minutes to prepare, this Creme Egg ice cream will need to be left in the freezer for at least six hours, or ideally overnight. If this Creme Egg ice cream isn’t enough of a treat, serve with a warm Creme Egg brownie.

Watch how to make Creme Egg ice cream

Ingredients 400g condensed milk

800ml double cream

100g milk chocolate

A few drops of orange food colouring

2tsp vanilla flavouring

6 Creme Eggs

80g Mini Creme Eggs

To decorate

8 x Easter egg halves

Mini Eggs

Mini Creme Eggs

Chocolate and caramel topping sauce

Method Melt the chocolate and leave to cool slightly while you whip the double cream until it forms soft peaks, and then gently fold in the condensed milk and vanilla flavouring.

Separate your mixture into three bowls.

In one bowl gently stir through the melted chocolate and in another add a few drops of orange food colouring, mixing until it looks like the same colour as the ‘yolk’ of your Creme Eggs.

In a shallow tray or tuppawear box swirl all three mixtures together until you get a marbled effect.

Top with halved large and Mini Creme Eggs and pop in the freezer.

Freeze for at least six hours and then serve in halved Easter eggs instead of bowls and top with Mini Eggs, Mini Creme Eggs and topping sauces.

Top tip for making this Creme Egg ice cream

Why not add some Mini Eggs to the mix for a real crunch?

