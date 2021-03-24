We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you’re looking for something different to make this Easter, how about whipping up this Creme Egg milkshake?

These gooey and delicious Creme Egg milkshakes are incredibly easy to make and taste just as good as they look. You don’t need much to make them – just some Creme Eggs, some ice cream, and milk. The real fun comes with decorating them. We suggest topping them with Creme Egg slices, layers of whipped cream, and grated chocolate. For a really indulgent treat, why not add a dash of rum? The rich flavour goes perfectly with the chocolate and creates a delicious cocktail milkshake, perfect for a sunny Easter weekend.

Watch how to make Creme Egg milkshake – with rum (optional!)

Ingredients 2 x Creme Eggs

4tbsp ice cream

100ml milk

1tbsp rum (optional)

To decorate

Whipped cream

Caramel and chocolate sauce

Easter egg pieces

2 x Mini Creme Eggs

Method Using a blender or hand blender mix together the Creme Egg, milk, ice cream and rum if using. If you want the milkshake to be looser add a dash more milk.

Serve immediately with whipped cream, topping sauce, Easter egg shards and halved Mini Creme Eggs on top.

