Looking for a cute twist on a classic to serve up to party guests over Easter? These sweet Scotch eggs will really hit the spot.

Creme Egg Scotch eggs are classic Easter Creme eggs enveloped in a layer of jammy cake crumbs, a bit like a cake pop. Then they’re dusted in a layer of crisp toasted coconut shavings to make them look like real Scotch eggs. You only need four ingredients and about 20 minutes to make these treats. And it’s so simple – just three steps and you’re done. This recipe makes 4 Scotch eggs, but if you need more you can simply multiply all the ingredients accordingly.

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

20g dessicated coconut

100g Madeira cake

1 dessert spoon seedless raspberry jam

4 Cadbury Creme Eggs, foil removed

Method Spread the coconut out on a baking tray and toast under the grill for a minute or so until golden brown.

Heat the jam in a small pan until melted. Break the cake into small crumbs in a bowl, and in mix half of the melted jam. Combine thoroughly until you get a paste-like consistency and the cake is pink in colour and smooth.

Divide the paste into four portions, then form around the Cadbury Creme Eggs in a thin layer. Brush lightly with the remaining jam and roll in the toasted coconut to resemble a Scotch egg.

Top tip for making Creme Egg Scotch eggs

Try this recipe with any other similar sized chocolate eggs including Caramel or Oreo eggs.

Make sure you use a smooth jam for this recipe, with no seeds or large chunks of fruit. This will give you the best texture for the coating.

