A chocoholic’s dream Easter treat – melted chocolate, biscuity crunch, gooey marshmallows and plenty of Creme Eggs.

This Creme Egg rocky road is so quick and easy to make. You’ll only need 20 minutes to put it together, then leave it to set in the fridge for an hour and you’re ready to go. You can speed up the setting time by putting it in the freezer for the first 20 minutes, then ten minutes in the fridge. Don’t leave it in the freezer too long before serving or you’ll get ice crystals on top. This is a great recipe for people who don’t like baking – there’s no hard and fast rules. You can add or remove anything you like to the recipe (apart from the melted chocolate that holds it all together). And you don’t have to be precise or neat – in fact, the messier it is, the better it looks.

Watch how to make Creme Egg rocky road

Ingredients For this Easter recipe you will need:

450g white chocolate

100g biscuits, broken into pieces (we used gingernut biscuits)

50g mini marshmallows

16 mini Creme Eggs, crushed or halved

For the decoration:

1 tbsp icing sugar

1 tsp orange food colouring

4 squares milk chocolate, melted, or 1 tbsp Nutella

Method Line a 21cm x 21cm tin with greaseproof paper.

Put half of the chocolate into a large microwavable bowl, and melt in the microwave on a low heat, stirring every 10 seconds until melted. Add the rest of the chocolate and stir to melt slightly. Give it a few more seconds in the microwave until fully melted. Leave to cool for 5 mins.

Pour the biscuits and marshmallows into the chocolate, add 8 mini Creme Eggs and save the rest of decoration. Mix until all the ingredients are covered in chocolate.

Pour into the tin and decorate with the rest of the Creme Eggs.

For the decoration: To make the orange icing, mix the icing sugar in a bowl with the orange food colouring and 1 tsp water then drizzle over the rocky road. Drizzle over the melted chocolate or Nutella.

Pop into the fridge and leave to set for about 1 hour. Cut into pieces using a warmed knife.

Top tips for making this Creme Egg rocky road

We've made this rocky road with white chocolate, which looks amazing and gives a sweeter taste that we love alongside the Creme Eggs. If you prefer, you can swap the white chocolate for milk or dark instead. They all work really well.

