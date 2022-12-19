Getting the roast potatoes perfect is arguably the most important part of the Christmas dinner, and these crispy rosemary and garlic potatoes make it easy.

There are so many ways to cook roast potatoes and every famous chef has their own tips. If you want fantastically crisp outer edges and a lovely fluffy middle, with a little extra flavour and not too much oiliness, this recipe is the one. The rosemary and garlic add a perfect seasoning to the roasties, making them really hold their own on that crowded Christmas plate. And the polenta creates a guaranteed crisp outside without going overboard on the oil or fat. Maris Pipers or King Edwards are our favourite potatoes for roasting. This recipe serves 4 generously because we find people usually want seconds.

Ingredients

2kg Maris Piper potatoes, peeled and cut into 5cm chunks

50g polenta

4 tbsp fresh rosemary, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, crushed

3 tbsp olive oil

Method

Put the potatoes into a pan, cover with cold water and bring to a boil. Boil for 10 mins then drain. Meanwhile, combine the polenta and rosemary with 1tsp sea salt and the garlic. Add to the potatoes and toss to coat, then transfer to a roasting tray. To cook, put the potatoes into a dish and drizzle over the oil. Roast for 45 mins at 180C Fan/Gas 6.

Top tips for making crispy rosemary and garlic potatoes

To save space in the oven you could cook these in an air fryer, if you have one, for 25 mins.

