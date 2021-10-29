We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These flavoursome roasted new potatoes are a great alternative to traditional roast potatoes. There’s no peeling and no parboiling, and they roast in just 35 minutes – plus a portion of these potatoes works out at only 137 calories per serving.

Delicious as part of a classic roast dinner, these potatoes also make a great side dish for lighter dishes such as poached salmon or stuffed chicken breasts. Make sure you don’t waste any leftover potatoes – save them for the following morning, crush and fry in a bit of butter on a pan, add some whisked eggs and you’ve got yourself a mouth-watering Spanish omelette-style breakfast.

Ingredients 500g (1lb) baby new potatoes, washed

3 cloves garlic, unpeeled

2 tbsp olive oil

2 level tsps sea salt

Method Set the oven to Gas Mark 6 or 200°C.

Put the potatoes into a roasting tin. Add the garlic cloves. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Wearing oven gloves, put the roasting tin in the oven and roast for 20 mins. Again, wearing oven gloves, remove the tin from the oven. Turn the potatoes, to help them brown evenly, and cook for another 15 mins, until they’re golden and crispy.

Top tip for making roasted new potatoes...

Give the potatoes an extra kick by sprinkling with a pinch of chilli powder and paprika before cooking.

