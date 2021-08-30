We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These dark chocolate and marshmallow brownies are little bites of heaven.

Dense and truffley in texture, and deliciously chocolatey – our marshmallow brownies are the ultimate teatime snack or post dinner treat. Taking just 50 minutes to make and bake, and using 7 ingredients in total – this recipe is super easy (and cheap) to do and one we recommend for baking with kids. Simply finish off with a light fluffy topping of marshmallows and a drizzle of chocolate sauce for extra indulgence. Squirty cream optional.

Ingredients 100g 70% cocoa chocolate

130g unsalted butter

350g dark brown sugar

4 medium eggs, beaten

130g self raising flour

100g mini marshmallows

Chocolate sauce to drizzle



Method Pre-heat oven to 180°C/350°F/Fan 160°C/Gas Mark 4. Grease and line a 30 x 20cm rectangular cake tin with baking parchment. Break the chocolate into a heatproof bowl; add the butter and set over a saucepan of barely simmering water until melted. Remove from the water, stir in the sugar; cool for 10 mins.

Gradually whisk in the eggs to make a thick glossy mixture. Sift the flour on top and carefully fold the ingredients together until well combined.

Transfer to the prepared tin, smooth the top and bake in the oven for about 30 mins until the mixture is risen, has a slight crust yet is still slightly soft underneath. Scatter or arrange the marshmallows on top and leave the brownies to cool in the tin.

To serve, slice into 15 portions and drizzle with chocolate sauce.

Top tips for making marshmallow brownies recipe:

For more chocolate flavour, add 75g milk, plain or white chocolate chunks to the mixture with the flour.

