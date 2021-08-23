We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These s’mores brownies are ideal for your next outdoor evening spent by the fire – or afternoon in front of the television at home.

While s’mores are a famous camping essential, perfect for making over a campfire, you can also make them at home just as well. And our recipe for s’mores brownies takes this delicious treat and adds an indulgent dark chocolate twist to the crunchy biscuit base and smooth marshmallow top. It’s the ideal dessert or afternoon snack for those with a real sweet tooth! For something a little extra and the ultimate finish to these brownies, drizzle melted chocolate over the brownies and marshmallow once they have finished cooling.

Ingredients 6x digestive biscuits

150g dark chocolate

130g butter or margarine

100g light brown sugar

130g plain flour

½tsp baking powder

2 eggs

For the topping:

3tbsp marshmallow spread such as fluff

60g melted chocolate

Method Preheat oven to 170°C/325°F/Fan 150°C/Gas Mark 3. Grease a 20cm square tin

Place the Digestives into a plastic sandwich bag and crush with a rolling pin. Set to one side

Break the chocolate and place it in a bowl with the butter

Place the bowl over a saucepan of simmering water, ensuring the button of the bowl doesn’t touch the water

Allow the chocolate and butter to melt, stirring continuously

Remove from the heat and stir in the sugar

Sift the flour and baking powder together, and stir through the mix. Add the eggs and mix through

Gently stir through the crushed biscuits and pour the mix into the tin

Bake for 35 to 45 minutes or until the top is flaky and crunchy, but is still soft when pressed gently

Remove from the oven and allow to cool before removing from the tin

When cool spread over the marshmallow spread and drizzle with melted chocolate

Tips for making s'mores brownies:

If you can't get your hands on marshmallow spread, use standard marshmallows from the supermarket. Melt them in a microwave-safe bowl with a few tablespoons of water and check on them every 10 seconds, stirring often until done.

