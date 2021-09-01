We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Dairy-free brownies are the perfect solution to those who love a chocolatey treat but can’t have milk or butter.

Our dairy-free brownies are a delicious twist on a classic chocolate brownie recipe, using dates and pecan nuts to replace some of the more classic ingredients. This not only replaces some of the wet ingredients in the brownie but gives the brownie a smooth texture and crunchy finish. For an addition to these brownies, you can always add your own additions like blueberries for a fruity twist or dairy-free white chocolate for a little something extra. And however you make them, be sure to serve with a delicious dollop of dairy-free ice cream.

Ingredients 150g (5oz) good-quality (70% cocoa solids) dark chocolate

150g (5oz) dairy-free spread

2 medium eggs

175g (6oz) caster sugar

90g (3oz) gluten-free plain flour

60g (2oz) dates, chopped

100g (3½ oz) pecan nuts, chopped

18cm (7in) shallow square cake tin, lined with baking parchment

Method Set the oven to moderate, gas 4 or 180°C. Break the chocolate into squares and melt in a bowl in the microwave or over a pan of simmering water. Beat in the dairy-free spread.

In another bowl, whisk the eggs and sugar until light and foamy. Stir in the chocolate mixture then the flour, dates and pecans.

Pour the mixture into the tin and level the top. Bake for 30-35 mins until just set in the middle.

Cool in the tin for 10 mins, then remove from the tin and place on a wire rack. Cut into 16 small squares.

Tips for making dairy-free brownies:

You can also make these brownies gluten-free if you prefer by taking out the plain flour and replacing it with gluten-free flour.

