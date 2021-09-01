We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These double chocolate brownies are a must-bake for those with a particularly sweet tooth.

When one type of chocolate isn’t enough, there’s really no choice but to turn to two different flavours. Our double chocolate brownie recipe uses the classic milk chocolate that most brownies are made up of, plus white chocolate for that extra sugary kick. Otherwise, it’s a simple recipe to follow and takes just over an hour to prepare and cook in the oven. These brownies are so decadent and delicious that they’re the perfect addition to any picnic or party, simply add a dusting of icing sugar as the brownies are cooling to finish off the look.

Ingredients 200g (7oz) plain chocolate, broken into pieces

100g (4oz) butter

150g (5oz) light muscovado sugar

3 large eggs, beaten

5ml (1tsp) vanilla essence

100g (4oz) self-raising flour

100g (4oz) white chocolate, melted

Method Preheat the oven to 170°C/325°F/gas 3. Grease a 19cm x 23cm (7 1/2in x 9 1/2in) shallow cake tin and line with baking parchment.

Place the plain chocolate and butter in a bowl set over a pan of simmering water and leave until melted. Remove from the heat and beat in the sugar, eggs and vanilla essence, then fold in the flour.

Pour the mixture into the cake tin. Spoon the melted white chocolate over the mixture. Use a skewer to swirl the white chocolate into the mixture, to create a marbled effect.

Bake for 30-35 mins until just firm to the touch. Leave to cool in the tin before cutting into squares.

Top tips for making double chocolate brownies:

Use a spoon instead of a handheld or stationary mixer. This will prevent you from over mixing your brownie and turning it into a tough batter, which in turn will affect the taste.

