Dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and white chocolate chunks make these triple chocolate brownies super indulgent.
Bake a batch of 24 triple chocolate brownies in just 25 minutes. These brownies are incredibly moist and sweet. The combination of white, milk and dark chocolate work wonderfully together. Serve with ice cream for an extra naughty treat.
Ingredients
- 300g dark chocolate(70% cocoa)
- 100g milk chocolate
- 300g unsalted butter
- 300g organic caster sugar
- 6 medium free-range eggs
- 40g cocoa powder
- 100g plain flour
- 125g white chocolate chunks
Method
Heat oven to Mark 4/180°C.
Gently melt chocolates and the butter together in a bowl over a pan of barely simmering water, stir and leave to cool slightly.
In a separate bowl, whisk the sugar and eggs together until pale and thick. Gradually beat in the melted chocolate, then sift the cocoa and flour together and fold into the chocolate mix using a metal spoon to just combine.
Pour into a greased, base-lined 25x33cm brownie tin, scatter the white choc chunks on top and press in. Bake for 25 mins (the surface needs to be set to the touch and a skewer still has a little mixture clinging to it).
Leave to cool in the tin, then cut into 24 squares.
Top tips for making triple chocolate brownies
Swap the chocolate chunks for chips instead. Or how about trying Smarties, M&M's and fudge pieces instead?
