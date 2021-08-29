We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and white chocolate chunks make these triple chocolate brownies super indulgent.

Bake a batch of 24 triple chocolate brownies in just 25 minutes. These brownies are incredibly moist and sweet. The combination of white, milk and dark chocolate work wonderfully together. Serve with ice cream for an extra naughty treat.

Ingredients 300g dark chocolate(70% cocoa)

100g milk chocolate

300g unsalted butter

300g organic caster sugar

6 medium free-range eggs

40g cocoa powder

100g plain flour

125g white chocolate chunks

Method Heat oven to Mark 4/180°C.

Gently melt chocolates and the butter together in a bowl over a pan of barely simmering water, stir and leave to cool slightly.

In a separate bowl, whisk the sugar and eggs together until pale and thick. Gradually beat in the melted chocolate, then sift the cocoa and flour together and fold into the chocolate mix using a metal spoon to just combine.

Pour into a greased, base-lined 25x33cm brownie tin, scatter the white choc chunks on top and press in. Bake for 25 mins (the surface needs to be set to the touch and a skewer still has a little mixture clinging to it).

Leave to cool in the tin, then cut into 24 squares.

Top tips for making triple chocolate brownies

Swap the chocolate chunks for chips instead. Or how about trying Smarties, M&M's and fudge pieces instead?

