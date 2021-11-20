We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A really simple way to use up leftover mince pies to create a light and fresh dessert that still has a festive feel.

All the rich, decadent food of the Christmas season can get a little overwhelming after a while. If you find you’d like something a little fresher, this mince pie ice cream is just the tonic. Using only three ingredients, it’s so simple to make at takes almost no time at all in the kitchen. The only thing you need to allow for is freezing time – initially two hours, and then overnight. Serve it on its own or a scoop alongside warmed-up Christmas pudding. You can use any mince pies for this recipe – find our favourite mince pies recipe here.

Ingredients 500g vanilla custard

280ml double cream

8 mince pies

Method Mix the vanilla custard and double cream in a bowl, and put into the freezer for about 2 hours.

Break up the mince pies into bite-sized pieces, and mix into the ice cream.

Return to the freezer and leave overnight.

Top tip for easy mince pie ice cream

Use the basic ice cream recipe to use up other Christmas leftovers as well - it works for Christmas pudding and Christmas cake (cake is best with the icing remove, though keep the marzipan in the mix). You can also add leftover Christmas ingredients like roughly chopped nuts and dried fruit, marzipan or chunks of chocolate.

You can make this recipe even quicker and easier by using shop bought vanilla ice cream instead. Allow it to partially defrost for about 15-20 minutes. Break up the mince pies as above and stir them through then return to the freezer for an hour or so to firm up.

