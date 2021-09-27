We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our cheese and tomato muffins recipe is cheap to make, easy to bake and delicious to eat too.

We’ve taken the classic and much-loved cheese and tomato combination and given it a tasty makeover with these mouthwatering muffins. Perfect for hampers, picnics and kids’ lunchboxes, these sumptuous savoury treats pack a real flavour punch, with the rich Edam cheese perfectly complimenting the juicy sun dried tomatoes and salty bacon bites. Delicious warm or cold, you could ditch the bacon altogether for a veggie alternative that still tastes great.

Ingredients 100g (3½oz) smoked back bacon rashers

275g (10oz) plain flour

15ml (1tbsp) baking powder

5ml (1tsp) caster sugar

5ml (1tsp) salt

125g (4oz) Edam cheese, grated

75g (2¾oz) sun-dried tomatoes, chopped

30ml (2tbsp) freshly snipped chives

2 eggs

200ml (7floz) semi- skimmed milk

75g (2¾oz) butter, melted

Method Preheat the oven to 375ºF (190ºC, gas mark 5).

Line a muffin tin with 10 paper muffin cases.

Grill the bacon until crispy and chop into pieces.

In a large bowl, sift flour and baking powder together.

Stir the sugar, salt, bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, chives and three quarters of the cheese into the flour mixture and mix well.

In another bowl, beat together the eggs, milk and melted butter and pour over the dry ingredients. Stir until just combined – the batter should be lumpy, but with no dry pockets of flour.

Fill the muffin cases with the mixture and sprinkle the tops with the reserved Edam.

Bake for 20-25 mins until risen and firm. Delicious eaten warm or cold.

Top tips for making cheese and tomato muffins:

Don't be afraid to add a small teaspoon of Dijon Mustard to the batter. It'll draw out and compliment the cheese flavour, and make these muffins extra indulgent.

You might also like...

Blueberry muffins

Cheese and ham muffins

Cheese and onion muffins