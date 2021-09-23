We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These cheese and onion muffins are so simple to make and work for anything from an afternoon snack to a party platter.

Crisps, pasties, sandwiches and more, cheese and onion is a classic flavour combination and our muffins recipe brings it out to the max. These delicious muffins are also so quick to make as you only need to gently combine the seven key ingredients and they’re ready to eat in just 20 minutes. For a twist on this combination, why not go for a different type of cheese? Famously, blue cheeses such as Blacksticks blue or Stilton works brilliantly with onion, as does a mature Cheddar.

Ingredients 4tbsp vegetable oil

Large onion finely chopped

300gm self-raising flour

1tsp baking powder

100g grated cheddar cheese

200ml milk

2 eggs

Method Preheat oven to 200°C/440°F/Gas Mark 6.

Line a muffin tray with 12 cases.

In a large frying pan, sauté the onions in 1 tbsp of oil until just soft. Drain on some kitchen towel and set to one side.

In a bowl sift together the self-raising flour and baking powder.

Mix through the onion and cheese.

In a separate bowl mix the milk, eggs and remaining oil stir until well combined.

Pour the dry ingredients into the wet and mix until just combined.

Divide between the 12 cases.

Bake for 15 to 20 mins or until well risen and firm to the touch.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 5 mins before transferring to a wire rack to cool fully.

Top tips for making cheese and onion muffins:

Keep your eggs, butter and milk at room temperature before combining them to make the batter. This keeps the mixture smooth as it traps air, which is then heated up in the oven.

