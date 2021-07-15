We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These fish wraps are just delicious. White fish coated in crisp golden breadcrumbs and served in a flour tortilla.



This 20 minute meal makes a light dinner at just 444 calories per serving, ideal for the summer months. Serve with a generous amount of tartare sauce and crunchy fresh lettuce. We’d recommend serving these wraps with a small side of homemade sweet potato wedges.

Ingredients 4 frozen coley or other white fish portions, just thawed

2tbsps plain flour

1 medium egg

45-60g fresh breadcrumbs

Zest and juice of ½ a lemon

2tbsps sunflower oil

4 flour tortillas

8tsps tartare sauce

1 Little Gem lettuce

4 dill pickles

Method Pat the fish dry with kitchen paper. Put the flour on a plate, beat the egg in a bowl, then mix the crumbs with the lemon zest and seasoning in another bowl.

Coat the fish portions in the flour, dip in the egg then coat in the crumbs. Pat them on well.

Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Add the fish and cook over a medium heat for about 5 mins on each side, until golden, then stand them up in the pan to brown the edges.

Warm the tortillas in the microwave or oven, then spread each one with 2 tsps tartare sauce. Pull apart the Little Gem leaves and add 2 to each tortilla. Slice the dill pickles lengthways into 4, lay on top of the lettuce leaves, then top each with a fish burger. Squeeze lemon juice over. Bring in the sides, then fold up the bottom of the tortilla. Serve in napkins.

Top tips for making fish burger wraps

Allow about two hours at room temperature to thaw the fish. Or you could choose to use fresh fish instead, which can be used immediately from the fridge.

