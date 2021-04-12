We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This pork and apricot casserole recipe is quick, simple and makes for a great weekend dinner.

This classic pork casserole has been given a fruity twist thanks to the apricots – and is also full of other delicious flavours, thanks to the chicken stock, onion, garlic, carrots, swede and potatoes. British apricot season is May to September, but we’ve used ready-to-eat dried apricots in our recipe for more versatility. Altogether, this hearty casserole costs just £1.32 per serving and only takes just over an hour to prepare from start to finish. As a casserole, this dish is traditionally made in the oven – but would also work well in a slow cooker. The longer cooking time really helps to tenderise the meat and bring out all the flavour in the fruits and vegetables.

Watch how to make Fruity pork casserole

Ingredients 2tsp vegetable oil

500g lean pork chunks (such as leg or shoulder)

1 large onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

2 carrots, sliced

250g swede, chopped

250g potatoes, chopped

1 chicken stock cube

100g ready-to-eat dried apricots, halved if large

¼tsp ground ginger

2tsp dried mixed herbs

2tsp cornflour, blended with 2tsps of water

Chopped fresh parsley or coriander, to garnish

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method Preheat the oven to 190°C/fan oven 170°C/gas 5.

Heat a large flameproof casserole dish on the hob and add the vegetable oil, brushing it over the base. Add the pork chunks, letting them sear and brown before turning them over. Cook for 3-4 mins until browned on all sides.

Add the onion, garlic, carrots, swede and potatoes, stirring well. Pour in 450ml (3/4 pint) water. Bring up to the boil, then crumble in the chicken stock cube. Add the apricots, stir in the ginger and mixed herbs, then cover with a tight-fitting lid. Transfer to the oven and bake for 1 hr.

Stir the blended cornflour, then add it to the casserole, stirring until thickened. Cook for 2-3 mins. Serve, garnished with chopped fresh parsley or coriander.

Tips for making fruity pork casserole:

If you don’t own a flameproof casserole dish, just brown the pork in a frying pan before transferring it to a regular casserole with the other ingredients.

