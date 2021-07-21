We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Garlic, ginger, and chilli work wonderfully together to make this delicious prawn dish.

These garlic, ginger, and chilli prawns use all fresh ingredients instead of dried, which packs them with plenty of flavour. We’ve used raw king prawns but you easily use ready-cooked prawns. At just 196 calories and 4g of fat per serving this garlic, ginger, and chilli prawns is a great option if you’re counting calories or opting for low calorie meals.

Ingredients 2 tsp rapeseed oil or sesame oil

1 large clove garlic, peeled and chopped

½-1 green chilli, deseeded and finely sliced

1 tsp grated fresh ginger

400g (14oz) raw king prawns

100g (3½oz) sugar-snap peas (see tip, right)

To serve:

Brown rice

Lime wedges

Coriander, to garnish, optional

Method Heat the oil in a frying pan with the garlic, chilli and ginger, and fry for a minute over a medium heat.

Add the prawns; leave them to go pink on one side, then flip them and cook until pink all over. Add the blanched sugarsnap peas and heat through.

Serve with rice, drizzled with the oil from the pan, and lime wedges. Garnish with coriander, if you like.

Top tips for making garlic, ginger and chilli prawns

Blanch the sugar-snap peas for two mins in boiling water, then drain and refresh them in cold water to keep the bright green colour.

