We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our easy gluten-free strawberry mousse is only 100 calories and has 2.5g saturated fat per portion.

You can prepare our gluten-free strawberry mousse ahead of time. The puree is delicious with ice cream or granola and leftovers will keep in the fridge for a couple of days. By using a combination of double cream and 0 per cent fat Greek-style yogurt, we’ve reduced the saturated fat content. This is one of our favourite gluten-free recipes.

Ingredients 400g (14oz) fresh strawberries, trimmed and halved, plus some for garnish

2tbsp lemon juice

4tbsp caster sugar

2 sheets gelatine

140g (5oz) 0 per cent fat Greek-style yogurt

60ml (2 fl oz) double cream

2 egg whites

18g (½ oz) Strawberry crisps or freeze dried strawberries, optional

You will need:

small glasses or ramekins

Method In a food processor, blitz the strawberries and lemon juice until smooth. Push the puree through a sieve to remove the seeds. Set aside 120g (4 oz) of puree and place the rest in a small saucepan with 2tbsp caster sugar. Warm to dissolve but do not allow to boil.

Meanwhile, place the gelatine leaves in cold water for 5mins. Drain then stir into the warm puree and cool. Whisk the yogurt and double cream until thick then fold in the cool strawberry mixture.

Whisk the egg whites until foamy and stiff then add the remaining sugar, 1tbsp at a time, and whisk until thick and glossy.

Fold a little of the egg whites into the strawberry mixture to combine then carefully fold in the rest. Spoon into your glasses or ramekins and refrigerate for an hour minimum or ideally overnight. When ready to serve, spoon over some of the reserved strawberry puree and top with fresh strawberries and the freeze-dried strawberries, if using.

Top tips for making gluten-free strawberry mousse

This recipe uses raw egg whites. According to the NHS website, infants, children, pregnant women and elderly people can eat raw British Lion stamped eggs safely. You can also buy pasteurised egg whites which are safe to consume. We recommend this as the safest option.

If you have lots of bruised strawberries this recipe is fantastic as they all get blended. Look out for discounted strawberries too. You could also make the recipe with frozen strawberries but we recommend allowing them to defrost beforehand.

You might also like...

Low calorie chocolate mousse

Gluten-free cupcakes

Gluten-free and dairy-free chocolate cake

Click to rate ( 0 ratings) Sending your rating