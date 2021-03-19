We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Our low calorie chocolate mousse recipe has just two main ingredients and three simple steps. It's one of the easiest dessert recipes we have on the site.

With our low calorie chocolate mousse recipe, you can satisfy your sweet cravings without consuming lots of calories. This recipe has two main ingredients. The third is an optional extra for decoration. Prep in the morning and you will have a delicious dessert that is perfectly set by the evening.

Ingredients 100g dark chocolate

4 egg whites

cocoa powder and extra chocolate for decorating, optional

Method In a large bowl, melt the chocolate in the microwave or using a bain-marie. Allow to cool.

Whisk the egg whites using an electric mixer until they reach stiff peaks.

Take one-third of the egg white and mix thoroughly into the melted chocolate, to lighten it. Add the remaining egg whites and carefully fold in. Pour into individual pots and chill for at least an hour or overnight in the fridge. Dust with cocoa powder and top with grated chocolate before serving, if liked.

Top tips for making low-calorie chocolate mousse:

Read deputy food editor Rose Fooks' guide on how to melt chocolate for help with step one of this recipe

Try serving the chocolate mousse with fresh strawberries or raspberries to make it feel more substantial

We recommend using a good quality dark chocolate with at least 70 per cent cocoa solids

