Gluten-free veggie wellington recipe

CLICK TO RATE
(39 ratings)

A beautiful, colour centrepiece for festive dining, this gluten-free veggie wellington can be adapted to cater for almost any dietary restrictions.

Gluten-free veggie wellington
(Image credit: TI Media UK)
  • Vegetarian
  • healthy
Serves8
SkillEasy
Preparation Time40 mins plus 30 minutes chilling time
Cooking Time35 mins
Total Time1 hours 15 mins
Cost RangeMid
Nutrition Per PortionRDA
Calories363 Kcal18%
Fat24 g34%
Saturated Fat9 g45%
Carbohydrates27 g10%
Jessica Ransom
By
published

With this gluten-free veggie wellington, you will have nearly all possible dietry restrictions covered.

There no need for anyone to feel like they're missing out on the feast with this beautiful centrepiece dish. It's vegetarian and suitable for anyone with a gluten intolerance. Plus we've even added easy swaps you can do below to make it suitable for vegans and anyone with a dairy intolerance. It's easy to make, even for inexperienced cooks and, including the chilling time, it's ready in under two hours. This recipe serves 6-8 depending how thick you cut the slices, and any leftovers are just as delicious the next day.

Vegetarians won’t feel like they’re missing out on Christmas Day with this yummy meat-free alternative to the classic beef wellington (opens in new tab). Preparing and cooking this gluten-free crowd-pleasing recipe is so simple to do, making it ideal for novice cooks. Once sliced into individual portions the array of colours in each layer make for a really pretty plate of food, and you’ll no doubt be tempted to stick your fork in for a bite the minute it’s served up. This vegetarian recipe (opens in new tab) doesn’t need any accompaniments, but some seasonal greens or roasted root veg would compliment it really well. Expect to go back for seconds.

And what would a wellington be without any complimenting vegetable side dishes? Have a go at following our guide on how to make easy roast potatoes for the most classic and adored roast side.

Looking for another delicious, festive treat that's also gluten and dairy free? Why not try our tasty Gluten and dairy-free mince pies!

Ingredients

  • 1 small red onion, sliced
  • 1½ tsp mustard seeds
  • 2tbsp olive oil
  • 1tbsp sherry vinegar
  • ½ tsp caster sugar
  • 1tbsp fresh thyme leaves
  • 200g (7oz) cooked beetroot, chopped
  • 200g (7oz) green beans
  • Gluten-free flour, for dusting
  • 500g (1lb 2oz) ready-rolled gluten-free puff pastry
  • 150g (5oz) soft goat’s cheese
  • 60g (2oz) walnut halves
  • 1 tbsp honey
  • 1 egg, beaten

WEIGHT CONVERTER

grams
to
cups

Method

  1. In a pan, cook the onion and mustard seeds in the oil for 5-10 mins. Add the vinegar, sugar and thyme. Cook for 2 mins, stirring. Mix in the beetroot, then chill. Blanch the green beans for 2 mins, then plunge into iced water.
  2. Dust the worktop with gluten- free flour and unroll the pastry out flat. Cut off a strip at the end of the pastry to make a decoration to place on top.
  3. The wellington will be assembled upside down. To start, spread the goat’s cheese down the middle of the pastry, leaving a 2cm (3⁄4in) border around the edge.
  4. Mix the walnuts with the honey, then layer on top of the goat’s cheese, keeping the nuts quite flat. Layer half the blanched green beans over the walnuts, then top with the beetroot mixture. Layer over the remaining green beans, which will become the base of the wellington.
  5. Brush the pastry edges with egg wash. Fold the shorter sides over the edges of the veggies. Bring 1 longer side of the pastry into the middle, followed by the second, overlapping at the seam to enclose. Ensure there are no gaps in the pastry, then turn the wellington over onto a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper.
  6. Cut a star from the strip of leftover pastry, and secure to top. Brush with egg wash and lightly score the pastry with a sharp knife. Chill for 30 mins. You can complete up to this step 4 the day before.
  7. Heat the oven to 200ºC/400ºF/Gas 6. Bake the wellington for 35 mins until golden brown.

Top tip for making gluten-free veggie wellington

To make this vegan, switch the goat’s cheese and honey for a vegan crème fraîche (such as Oatly) and maple syrup. Brush the pastry with vegan milk or a vegan spread instead of egg.

You might also like...

Explore More
Christmas Recipes Christmas dinner Recipes Gluten-free Recipes Vegetarian Recipes Vegetarian Christmas Recipes
Jessica Ransom
Jessica Ransom

Jessica currently works as a Senior Food Writer at Future. She writes food and drink-related news stories and features, curates product pages, tests, and reviews equipment, and also develops recipes that she styles on food shoots. An enthusiastic, self-taught cook Jess adores eating out and sharing great food and drink with friends and family. She has completed the Level 1 Associate course at the Academy of Cheese and is continually building on her knowledge of beers, wines, and spirits. 

Related Recipes
Latest Recipes
Latest News

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.