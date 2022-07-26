GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With this gluten-free veggie wellington, you will have nearly all possible dietry restrictions covered.

There no need for anyone to feel like they're missing out on the feast with this beautiful centrepiece dish. It's vegetarian and suitable for anyone with a gluten intolerance. Plus we've even added easy swaps you can do below to make it suitable for vegans and anyone with a dairy intolerance. It's easy to make, even for inexperienced cooks and, including the chilling time, it's ready in under two hours. This recipe serves 6-8 depending how thick you cut the slices, and any leftovers are just as delicious the next day.

Vegetarians won’t feel like they’re missing out on Christmas Day with this yummy meat-free alternative to the classic beef wellington (opens in new tab). Preparing and cooking this gluten-free crowd-pleasing recipe is so simple to do, making it ideal for novice cooks. Once sliced into individual portions the array of colours in each layer make for a really pretty plate of food, and you’ll no doubt be tempted to stick your fork in for a bite the minute it’s served up. This vegetarian recipe (opens in new tab) doesn’t need any accompaniments, but some seasonal greens or roasted root veg would compliment it really well. Expect to go back for seconds.

And what would a wellington be without any complimenting vegetable side dishes? Have a go at following our guide on how to make easy roast potatoes for the most classic and adored roast side.

Looking for another delicious, festive treat that's also gluten and dairy free? Why not try our tasty Gluten and dairy-free mince pies!

Ingredients

1 small red onion, sliced

1½ tsp mustard seeds

2tbsp olive oil

1tbsp sherry vinegar

½ tsp caster sugar

1tbsp fresh thyme leaves

200g (7oz) cooked beetroot, chopped

200g (7oz) green beans

Gluten-free flour, for dusting

500g (1lb 2oz) ready-rolled gluten-free puff pastry

150g (5oz) soft goat’s cheese

60g (2oz) walnut halves

1 tbsp honey

1 egg, beaten

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

In a pan, cook the onion and mustard seeds in the oil for 5-10 mins. Add the vinegar, sugar and thyme. Cook for 2 mins, stirring. Mix in the beetroot, then chill. Blanch the green beans for 2 mins, then plunge into iced water. Dust the worktop with gluten- free flour and unroll the pastry out flat. Cut off a strip at the end of the pastry to make a decoration to place on top. The wellington will be assembled upside down. To start, spread the goat’s cheese down the middle of the pastry, leaving a 2cm (3⁄4in) border around the edge. Mix the walnuts with the honey, then layer on top of the goat’s cheese, keeping the nuts quite flat. Layer half the blanched green beans over the walnuts, then top with the beetroot mixture. Layer over the remaining green beans, which will become the base of the wellington. Brush the pastry edges with egg wash. Fold the shorter sides over the edges of the veggies. Bring 1 longer side of the pastry into the middle, followed by the second, overlapping at the seam to enclose. Ensure there are no gaps in the pastry, then turn the wellington over onto a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper. Cut a star from the strip of leftover pastry, and secure to top. Brush with egg wash and lightly score the pastry with a sharp knife. Chill for 30 mins. You can complete up to this step 4 the day before. Heat the oven to 200ºC/400ºF/Gas 6. Bake the wellington for 35 mins until golden brown.

Top tip for making gluten-free veggie wellington

To make this vegan, switch the goat’s cheese and honey for a vegan crème fraîche (such as Oatly) and maple syrup. Brush the pastry with vegan milk or a vegan spread instead of egg.

You might also like...