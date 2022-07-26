Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
With this gluten-free veggie wellington, you will have nearly all possible dietry restrictions covered.
There no need for anyone to feel like they're missing out on the feast with this beautiful centrepiece dish. It's vegetarian and suitable for anyone with a gluten intolerance. Plus we've even added easy swaps you can do below to make it suitable for vegans and anyone with a dairy intolerance. It's easy to make, even for inexperienced cooks and, including the chilling time, it's ready in under two hours. This recipe serves 6-8 depending how thick you cut the slices, and any leftovers are just as delicious the next day.
Vegetarians won’t feel like they’re missing out on Christmas Day with this yummy meat-free alternative to the classic beef wellington (opens in new tab). Preparing and cooking this gluten-free crowd-pleasing recipe is so simple to do, making it ideal for novice cooks. Once sliced into individual portions the array of colours in each layer make for a really pretty plate of food, and you’ll no doubt be tempted to stick your fork in for a bite the minute it’s served up. This vegetarian recipe (opens in new tab) doesn’t need any accompaniments, but some seasonal greens or roasted root veg would compliment it really well. Expect to go back for seconds.
And what would a wellington be without any complimenting vegetable side dishes? Have a go at following our guide on how to make easy roast potatoes for the most classic and adored roast side.
Looking for another delicious, festive treat that's also gluten and dairy free? Why not try our tasty Gluten and dairy-free mince pies!
Ingredients
- 1 small red onion, sliced
- 1½ tsp mustard seeds
- 2tbsp olive oil
- 1tbsp sherry vinegar
- ½ tsp caster sugar
- 1tbsp fresh thyme leaves
- 200g (7oz) cooked beetroot, chopped
- 200g (7oz) green beans
- Gluten-free flour, for dusting
- 500g (1lb 2oz) ready-rolled gluten-free puff pastry
- 150g (5oz) soft goat’s cheese
- 60g (2oz) walnut halves
- 1 tbsp honey
- 1 egg, beaten
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- In a pan, cook the onion and mustard seeds in the oil for 5-10 mins. Add the vinegar, sugar and thyme. Cook for 2 mins, stirring. Mix in the beetroot, then chill. Blanch the green beans for 2 mins, then plunge into iced water.
- Dust the worktop with gluten- free flour and unroll the pastry out flat. Cut off a strip at the end of the pastry to make a decoration to place on top.
- The wellington will be assembled upside down. To start, spread the goat’s cheese down the middle of the pastry, leaving a 2cm (3⁄4in) border around the edge.
- Mix the walnuts with the honey, then layer on top of the goat’s cheese, keeping the nuts quite flat. Layer half the blanched green beans over the walnuts, then top with the beetroot mixture. Layer over the remaining green beans, which will become the base of the wellington.
- Brush the pastry edges with egg wash. Fold the shorter sides over the edges of the veggies. Bring 1 longer side of the pastry into the middle, followed by the second, overlapping at the seam to enclose. Ensure there are no gaps in the pastry, then turn the wellington over onto a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper.
- Cut a star from the strip of leftover pastry, and secure to top. Brush with egg wash and lightly score the pastry with a sharp knife. Chill for 30 mins. You can complete up to this step 4 the day before.
- Heat the oven to 200ºC/400ºF/Gas 6. Bake the wellington for 35 mins until golden brown.
Top tip for making gluten-free veggie wellington
To make this vegan, switch the goat’s cheese and honey for a vegan crème fraîche (such as Oatly) and maple syrup. Brush the pastry with vegan milk or a vegan spread instead of egg.
You might also like...
- Beef Wellington (opens in new tab)
- Vegetarian Wellington (opens in new tab)
Jessica currently works as a Senior Food Writer at Future. She writes food and drink-related news stories and features, curates product pages, tests, and reviews equipment, and also develops recipes that she styles on food shoots. An enthusiastic, self-taught cook Jess adores eating out and sharing great food and drink with friends and family. She has completed the Level 1 Associate course at the Academy of Cheese and is continually building on her knowledge of beers, wines, and spirits.
-
Gluten-free scones
Gluten-free scones are perfect for anyone who is gluten intolerant and they go great with a cup of afternoon tea and plenty of jam and cream...
By Rose Fooks • Published
-
Gluten free apple crumble
This apple, elderflower and cinnamon crumble is a winner. All the family will enjoy this baked oat crumble with a sweet cinnamon, apple and sultana filling.
By Suzi Brearley • Published
-
Gluten-free muffins
Our gluten free muffins with peanut butter, chocolate and banana make a delicious breakfast, brunch or snack...
By Rose Fooks • Published
-
Victoria sponge
This classic Victoria sponge recipe has a light sponge filled with fluffy whipped cream and raspberry jam - it's the perfect afternoon treat...
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Shepherd's pie
Shepherd's pie is a classic recipe that's so easy to follow. Make a delicious traditional pie topped with creamy mashed potato each time - the whole family will love it...
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Vegetarian wellington
This vegetarian Wellington is a fantastic meat-free main course to serve up for any special meal, from Sunday lunch to Christmas dinner, It's colourful, tasty and packed with healthy veg.
By Samuel Goldsmith • Published
-
Pizza Hut is launching a roast dinner pizza and food fans are torn
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Winter Love Island has been confirmed for 2023
Winter Love Island is back for another year
By Caitlin Elliott • Last updated
-
You can now get your Toby Carvery roast dinner delivered with Just Eat
That’s right, a roast dinner delivered to your door
By Jessica Ransom • Published