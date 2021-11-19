We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A mince pie recipe that is perfect for people following a gluten-free or dairy-free diet.

Mince pies are one of the most tempting treats in the Christmas spread. But all too often anyone with a dairy or gluten intolerance has to pass up the deliciousness. Not with this recipe, which uses rice and potato flours, and a dairy-free spread to create the perfect pie pastry. If you are unfamiliar with Xantham gum, it’s a type of starch which helps to bind gluten-free baked goods and creates a better pastry texture. It’s easy to find in most health food shops and even larger supermarkets when you can often find it in the home baking aisle. This recipe uses shop bought mincemeat (or you can make your own). Just check the packaging to make sure it’s gluten and dairy-free – most of the ones we’ve come across are.

Ingredients 90g (3oz) brown rice flour

90g (3oz) potato flour

90g (3oz) fine cornmeal (polenta)

1 heaped tsp xanthan gum

150g (5oz) dairy-free spread, in slivers

60g (2oz) caster sugar

1 medium egg, beaten

410g jar mincemeat (check ingredients for gluten and dairy products)

Icing sugar, for dusting

6.5cm (2½ in) plain round cutter and a small star cutter

2 x 12-hole tart trays

Method Sift the flours, cornmeal and xanthan gum into a mixing bowl and cut the spread in with a knife. Stir in the sugar, then add the egg and stir it in with a knife. Bring the pastry together with your hands – it will be quite soft.

Dust the surface with a little rice flour and knead the dough gently to a flattish round. Wrap in cling film and chill for 30 minutes or overnight.

Roll out, with more rice flour on the surface, to about 3mm thick and cut out rounds and stars. Chill the pastry cases in the tins, and the stars on a plate while the oven heats up. Because it is a slightly sticky dough, it is easier to roll out a quarter of it at a time.

Set the oven to fairly hot, 200°C/400°F/Gas 6. Put a good teaspoon of mincemeat in each pastry case and place a star on top. Bake for 15-20 mins until the pastry is golden. Take out of the tins and cool on a wire rack. Dust with icing sugar.

Serve warm or cold. Store in an airtight tin and eat within 2 days.

Top tip for making Gluten-free mince pies Xanthan gum is a very useful ingredient for gluten-free baking. You can sometimes find it in the 'free from' aisle of major supermarkets. Otherwise, try a local health food shop.

Gluten-free pastry can be a little more temperamental than regular versions, and is often prone to cracking. If you find this is the case, add a little more liquid to the dough when you bring it together before chilling. You might find it makes the mixture feel surprisingly soft and sticky but as it chills it will become more doughy. If you find it cracks as you roll it out, try just pressing the pastry into the tin with your fingers instead of rolling it out.

It's also important to not to handle the mixture too much, especially with warm hands, which is why this recipe suggests using a knife as a mixing tool. Keep your kitchen and hands cool while you make the pastry too.

