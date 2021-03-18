We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Gordon Ramsay’s herb omelette is an incredibly simple and speedy dish that can be whipped up for lunch or enjoyed as a light midweek meal.

With a handful of mixed herbs, such as flat leaf parsley, chives and chervil – and plenty of sweet cherry tomatoes – Gordon Ramsay’s herb omelette is full of flavour. Serve your herby omelette with a simple green salad or a generous handful of homemade chips. For an added touch of indulgence, you could also add a light sprinkling of grated cheese.

Ingredients 8 - 10 cherry tomatoes

1tbsp olive oil

Sea salt and black pepper

3 large eggs

Handful of mixed herbs, such as flat leaf parsley, chives and chervil, chopped

Method Halve the cherry tomatoes or cut into quarters and place in a bowl. Heat the olive oil in a non-stick omelette pan and tip in the tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper and fry over a medium heat for 1-2 mins until the tomatoes are just soft but still retaining their shape.

Lightly beat the eggs in a bowl in the meantime. Scatter the chopped herbs over the tomatoes, then pour in the beaten eggs. Quickly stir and shake the pan to distribute the eggs and ensure they cook evenly. When they are almost set, take the pan off the heat.

Fold the omelette, using a heatproof spatula to lift one edge and tipping the pan slightly to make it easier to fold over. Slide onto a warm plate and serve immediately.

Top tip for making Gordon Ramsay's herb omelette:

Always remember to use a non-stick pan with omelettes, as their delicate nature leaves them susceptible to sticking or breaking easily.

