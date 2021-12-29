We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Make your own Greek-style lamb burgers for a taste of summer holidays cooked the healthy way.

Burgers can be a very high fat meal, but they definitely don’t need to be. Lean meat cooked in less oil and served with sauces that are big on taste but small on calories, means you can have burgers for dinner even if you’re trying to eat healthily. These Greek-style lamb burgers served with garlic yoghurt, and cucumber tossed in vinegar to give it a delicious piquant flavour. It’s the perfect complement to the delicately spiced lamb mince. This recipe is part of our low calorie meals collection.

Ingredients 1 medium onion, chopped

spray oil, such as Fry Light

1-2tbsp spice mix, such as M&S Spice Mix

400g lamb mince

50g cucumber, thinly sliced

splash of white wine vinegar

1 garlic clove, crushed

100g Greek-style natural yogurt

4 small burger buns, toasted

large handful salad leaves

Method Cook the onion with a couple of sprays of the oil in a non-stick frying pan until soft. Add the spice mix and cook for a couple of minutes.

In a bowl, mix the onion mixture with the lamb mince, then season and shape into small patties. Leave the burgers in the fridge until ready to cook.

Wipe out the frying pan with kitchen paper and add a couple of squirts of spray oil. Fry the burgers for 8 mins, then turn them and continue to cook for around 5 mins or until cooked through.

Meanwhile, toss the cucumber with the vinegar and a pinch of salt, and set aside. Mix the garlic into the yogurt.

Serve the burgers in the toasted buns with the cucumber and yogurt sauce and plenty of salad leaves.

Top tip for these Greek-style lamb burgers

Swap the lamb for lean turkey mince for an even healthier option. It still works well with the garlic yoghurt but if you prefer you could swap it for a speedy salsa instead - chopped up fresh onion, tomatoes and cucumber, tossed in a little vinegar.

