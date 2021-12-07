We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This haddock crumble recipe is the perfect fish pie alternative – and just as delicious.

We’ve used fresh haddock in our crumble recipe, topped with a crumble mixture made from butter, oats and fresh parsley. While haddock crumble is traditionally quite an autumnal recipe, the addition of the parsley in the crumble mixture gives it a refreshing kick that makes it the ideal meal to serve at any time of the year. We suggest making these crumbles in individual dishes and serving them piping hot with a side of rich, green salad or vegetables. Healthy and delicious, this haddock crumble is the perfect way to finish an evening.

Ingredients 300ml (½ pint) skimmed milk

Approximately 250g packet smoked haddock

1 onion, peeled and chopped

125g (4oz) frozen peas

2 tablespoons cornflour

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

For the topping:

2 level tablespoons plain flour

10g (1⁄3oz) butter

2 level tablespoons coarse oats

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Method Set the oven to Gas Mark 6, or 200°C.

Pour the milk into a pan and bring it to the boil. Remove the pan from the heat and leave the fish to cook in the hot milk for 3-5 minutes, or until it is just cooked, then use a slotted spoon to lift the fish out of the pan.

If the fish has any skin, peel it away from the flesh and discard it. Break the fillets into flakes and divide between 2 ovenproof dishes.

Place the pan with the milk over a low heat and add the onion, and simmer gently for about 10 minutes, or until the onion has softened, stirring the mixture regularly so that it doesn’t stick to the base of the pan.

Add the peas and simmer gently for about 5 minutes.

Mix the cornflour with 2 tablespoons water and add it to the pan, then stir well so that the sauce doesn’t become lumpy as it thickens. Simmer for 1-2 minutes, then season to taste. Pour the sauce over the fish in the ovenproof dishes.

To make the topping: Tip the flour into a bowl and rub in the butter. Work the mixture until it starts to clump together, then stir in the oats, parsley and salt and pepper. Divide the mixture between the ovenproof dishes. Place the dishes on a baking sheet and cook in the oven for 25-35 minutes, or until the topping is a light-golden colour and the filling is bubbling. Remove the crumbles from the oven and serve them immediately with salad or steamed green vegetables.

Tips for making haddock crumble:

This recipe is also good made with king prawns instead of haddock.

You might also like:

Sausage crumble

Vegetable crumble

Cheese crumble

Click to rate ( 78 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week