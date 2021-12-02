We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This fish crumble is a luxury winter dish that’s just waiting to be gobbled up.

Dive into this delicious fish crumble where you’ll find salmon, prawns and scallops too. We’ve taken our classic fish pie recipe and swapped the mash for crunchy parmesan and parsley infused breadcrumbs. Giving you an extra tasty and textured crunch. It’ll take you just over an hour to make but is undoubtedly worth it, rewarding you with bold and creamy fish flavours that will have guests asking for seconds. Bake till golden on top and serve with buttered spinach and petit pois.

Ingredients For the fish pie filling:

75g butter

1 onion, chopped

1 bay leaf

50g flour

150ml white wine

200ml milk

600g salmon fillet, cut into 3cm cubes

200g raw tiger prawns

200g scallops (optional, the equivalent weight of salmon can be used)

3 eggs, hard boiled and chopped

2 tbsp chopped dill

For the crumble topping:

1 ciabatta loaf

50g finely grated Parmesan

3 tbsp olive oil

Small bunch of parsley

Method Pre-heat the oven to 200ºC/400ºF/Gas Mark 6.

For the fish pie filling: Melt the butter in a large saucepan over a medium heat and gently sauté the onion with the bay leaf until the onion is softened but not coloured.

Stir in the flour for about 30 secs before gradually adding the wine, stirring to prevent any floury lumps, before doing the same with the milk. Bring to a simmer and cook for a few mins until you have a thick sauce.

Stir in the salmon, prawns and scallops (if using) and return to the simmer. Cook for a few mins, until the prawns are pink, before adding the eggs, dill, salt and pepper. Spoon into a large ovenproof dish and keep to one side.

To make the crumble topping: Tear the ciabatta into pieces and place in a food processor. Blitz to a rough crumb. Add the parmesan, olive oil and parsley, then briefly blitz to combine.

When you are ready to cook the pie, scatter the topping over the top of the creamy fish sauce and place in the preheated oven for 30-40 mins (or slightly longer if you are cooking the filling from chilled) until the topping is golden and the filling is bubbling at the edge.

Top tips for making fish crumble:

If you want to add in more seafood to this fish pie, just substitute some of the salmon for the same weight in mussels, squid rings or whatever else you fancy.

