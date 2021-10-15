We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These dough sticks look just like witches’ fingers and taste wickedly good.

Our Witches’ fingers are made with sweet dough decorated with almonds and jam, but they certainly look convincing (and creepy!). And just like our Halloween cookies – they’re the perfect Halloween party food. Our recipe makes 45 fingers and will take around 20 mins to make and bake, plus chilling time. We recommend serving with dips like chocolate fondue or some melted Nutella – for total mouthwatering indulgence.

Ingredients 100g butter

100g caster sugar

1 medium egg

1tsp vanilla extract

225g plain flour

½tsp baking powder

45 blanched almonds, halved

5tbsp strawberry jam

Method Using a food processor, beat the butter and sugar until pale. Add the egg and vanilla, and whisk again. Sift in the flour and baking powder, and mix to form a soft dough. Chill for 30 mins.

Heat oven to 180C, gas 4. Divide the dough into 45 and roll each piece into a finger shape. Press the back of a knife into the dough to make knuckles. Lightly press an almond where the nail would be. Put on lined baking trays and chill for 30 mins. Bake for 10-12 mins until pale golden.

Once cooled, spoon a little jam onto the nail base and top with an almond.

Top tips for making ghost biscuits:

Add a few drops of green food colouring gel to the dough to make these look even more gross!

