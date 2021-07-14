We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Homemade beans on toast are not just for brunch. This speedy 20 minute meal is just 382 calories per serving.

Homemade beans on toast are a filling meal. The beans are packed full of protein, making it an ideal option for lunch or dinner too. We served our beans on slices of fresh sourdough. Swap for wholemeal bread, or even just simply on a slice of classic white bread instead.

Ingredients 1tbsp olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, crushed

150g baby cherry tomatoes

400g tin butter beans, drained

415g tin Heinz Five Beanz in tomato sauce

Handful parsley

4 slices buttered toast

Method Gently heat the olive oil in a large frying pan with the onion and garlic for 5 mins, until softened.

Quarter the cherry tomatoes and tip into the pan. Gently cook down for 5 mins, then stir through the butter beans and Heinz Five Beanz and continue cooking for 3-4 mins.

Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper, then stir through the parsley. Pour the bean mixture over hot buttered toast and serve.

Top tips for making homemade beans on toast

Add 2tbsp BBQ sauce to give this a Texan twist - and if you want to leave out the toast, you can serve it as a side to roast chicken or any barbecued meat.

