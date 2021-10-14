We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Halloween ice cream is the perfect themed treat to follow a spooky meal at home.

Whether you’re celebrating the day going trick-or-treating or staying home and cooking up some Halloween food ideas, this Halloween ice cream recipe is a great one to make. It’s mainly made up of store cupboard essentials and so simple to create! There’s only four ingredients and while we’ve kept our base simple with vanilla ice cream, as it goes so well with the jelly and brownie combo, you could always opt for a dark blackberry ice cream for a spooky addition or chocolate for an additional sweet twist.

Ingredients 4 chocolate brownies

2 x 125g pots ready-made strawberry jelly

6 large scoops vanilla ice-cream

Selection of jelly sweet worms and bats

Method Cut the chocolate brownies into small pieces and divide between six small dishes.

Roughly chop the jelly and spoon into the dishes.

Top each with a scoop of ice-cream. Decorate the sundaes with the jelly worms and bats and serve immediately.

Top tips for making Halloween ice cream:

Want to really turn this ice cream recipe into a gory treat? Make a little homemade raspberry coulis and put it in the bottom of your dish before the ice cream. It will be an unexpected surprise for those eating when they get to the bottom.

