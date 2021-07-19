We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

At just 353 calories per portion, this Italian-style chicken with olives is a delicious low calorie option.

This one-pot meal brings onion, celery, chopped tomatoes, and black olives together to make one mouthwatering dish. Infused with red wine vinegar, fresh rosemary, garlic, and a bay leaf, this Italian-style chicken is bursting with flavour.

Ingredients 2kg free-range chicken, jointed, or 6 skin-on breasts

2tbsp light olive oil

2 onions, peeled and sliced

1 stick celery, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

small glass white wine

1x400g tin chopped tomatoes

350g fresh tomatoes, skinned and chopped

1tbsp sun-dried tomato paste

1tbsp red wine vinegar

1 bay leaf

1 stalk fresh rosemary, leaves chopped

100g black olives, stoned

Method Season the chicken. Heat half the oil in a large sauté pan and brown the chicken pieces on both sides. Transfer to a plate.

Add the remaining oil to the pan and cook the onions and celery for about 6-8 mins, until soft.

Add the garlic and wine and bubble for 2 mins. Then add the tinned and fresh tomatoes, sun-dried tomato paste, vinegar, herbs and olives; season.

Put the chicken back in, bring the sauce to the boil, loosely cover, then turn the heat down and simmer for 40 mins.

Serve up with your favourite pasta or potatoes and plenty of crusty bread to mop up all the saucy goodness.

Slow Cooker Method: If cooking in a slow cooker, follow steps 1 and 2 and add to the bowl of a slow cooker. Add in the remaining ingredients and cook on high for 3-4 hours, or up to 6 hours on low.

Top tips for making Italian-style chicken with olives

If the sauce is a little thick, just add a splash of water to loosen.

Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container for up to two days in the fridge. Reheat thoroughly ad make sure its piping hot before serving.

