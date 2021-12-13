We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

James Martin’s apple crumble is an easy, crowd pleasing dessert you can whip up in no time at all.

Comfort food at it’s finest. The nation’s favourite Yorkshire chef has given his classic apple crumble recipe a tasty kick, adding in blackberries for a delicious fruity combo. The berries not only count towards your 5-a-day but add a gorgeous syrupy consistency to the fruit mixture, that’s then finished with a beautiful buttery and oat topping. It only takes around 25-30 mins to cook and there’s enough to serve four people generously. Warming, comforting and sweet, what more could you want after a winter Sunday roast?

Ingredients 2 large cooking apples, peeled, cored and sliced

284g can blackberries in fruit juice

2tbsp (30ml) water

2tbsp (30ml) acacia honey

40g (1½ oz) plain flour

40g (1½ oz) wholemeal flour

25g (1oz) oats

60g (2oz) olive oil margarine

60g (2oz) flaked almonds

40g (1½ oz) brown sugar

Method Pre-heat the oven to 190ºC (375ºF, gas mark 5).

Put the prepared apples, blackberries and their juice and water into an ovenproof dish. Stir in the honey.

For the topping, put the flours and oats in a bowl and rub in the margarine until the mixture resembles coarse breadcrumbs. Mix in the almonds and sugar. Alternatively, mix in a food processor.

Spread the crumble mixture over the fruit and bake in the oven for 25-30 mins until the topping is lightly golden.

Top tips for making James Martin's apple crumble:

Add a sprinkle of ginger, cinnamon or nutmeg to give this crumble even more flavour.

You might also like...

Crumble topping

Rhubarb crumble

Plum crumble

Click to rate ( 482 ratings) Sending your rating