We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This classic plum crumble recipe is bursting with tangy flavour, making the ideal alternative dessert for any occasion.

While everyone loves apple and rhubarb crumbles, a plum crumble is such an underrated favourite. This one is so easy to make too and can be prepped, ready to go in just 15 minutes. So whether you’re in need of a last-minute dessert or fancy a warming afternoon snack, this is a great treat to go for. We’ve used fresh plums in this recipe to get the most out of the season’s fruit but as plums are most ripe between late August and early October, you can use frozen ones too.

Ingredients How to make plum crumble filling:

500g (1lb 2 oz) plums, quartered and stones removed

500g bag frozen forest fruits

100g (3 1/2oz) golden caster sugar

1/2tsp ground cinnamon

How to make plum crumble topping:

150g (5oz) plain wholemeal flour

125g (5oz) chilled butter, cubed

100g (3 1/2oz) oats

100g (3 1/2oz) golden caster sugar

Method Preheat the oven to 190°C/170°F/gas 5. Put the plums and forest fruits into the base of an ovenproof dish. Sprinkle with the golden caster sugar and cinnamon and gently mix together.

Put the flour into a bowl (or processor) add the butter. Rub together with your fingertips until the mixture resembles crumbs (or pulse for a few secs in a processor).

3 Add the oats and sugar and stir together. Sprinkle over the fruit. Bake for 30 mins until the fruit is tender and the crumble is cooked through. Brilliant with fromage frais or custard.

Tips for making plum crumble:

For a little something extra, add a twist of stem ginger to the plum. It will really bring out the zingy flavour of the fruit.

You might also like:

Apple crumble recipe

Crumble recipe

Rhubarb crumble recipe

Click to rate ( 278 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week