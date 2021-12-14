We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This rhubarb crumble with oats is a lip-smackingly good dessert that will warm you up when temperatures drop.

Nothing beats a crumble and this tasty version makes the perfect winter pudding. A delightful twist on the classic rhubarb crumble recipe – we’ve added ginger to add a little sweetness and stickiness to the otherwise tart vegetable. And the results are nothing short of delicious. Quick and easy to make – our recipe uses just 8 ingredients and takes 55 minutes to prep and bake. Double the quantities if entertaining a big crowd and dish it up hot with either cream, ice cream or custard.

Ingredients 1kg rhubarb, trimmed and sliced into chunks

100g soft brown sugar

1 orange, zest and juice

100g plain flour

100g butter

100g oats

100g sugar

2 pieces of stem ginger, chopped

Method Preheat the oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas mark 6

Make the crumble filling. Put the rhubarb, sugar, orange zest and juice into a saucepan. Bring to the boil and simmer for 5-10 minutes, until the rhubarb has softened.

Tip the rhubarb mixture into an ovenproof baking dish.

Make the crumble topping. Put the flour and butter into a large mixing bowl, and rub together with your hands, until it resembles breadcrumbs.

Stir in the oats, sugar and stem ginger. Sprinkle the crumble mixture over the rhubarb and bake for 40 minutes.

Top tips for making rhubarb crumble with oats:

Rhubarb tends to shrink down when cooked, so don't be put off if it looks like too much in your pan initially.

