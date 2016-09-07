Trending:

Jo Wheatley's blueberry muffin loaf recipe

Jo Wheatley
serves: 6 - 8
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 30 min
Cooking: 1 hr
    • This blueberry muffin loaf from Great British Bake Off winner Jo Wheatley has a crispy crunchy topping and a light airy sponge which makes it a real taste sensation.

    Ingredients

    • For the topping:
    • 25g plain flour
    • 20g unsalted butter, diced
    • 20g caster sugar
    • For the muffin:
    • 200g self-raising flour
    • ½tsp bicarbonate of soda
    • 75g soft brown sugar
    • 50g caster sugar
    • 70g unsalted butter, melted
    • 160ml full-fat milk
    • 1 large egg
    • 1 tsp vanilla extract
    • 130g blueberries
    • You will also need:
    • a greased 900g loaf tin, the base and ends lined with a strip of buttered baking parchment

    Method

    • Preheat oven 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.

    • Make the topping first. Tip the flour, butter and sugar into a bowl and, using your fingers, rub the butter into the flour until it resembles a crumble mixture.

    • To make the loaf, sieve the flour and bicarbonate of soda into a bowl, add both of the sugars and mix well.

    • Melt the butter, leave to cool slightly and then mix with the milk, egg and vanilla extract and whisk until smooth.

    • Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients and pour in the milk and egg mixture. Using a large metal spoon, fold the two mixtures together until only just combined. Fold the blueberries into the mixture, making sure not to overwork the batter as this will result in a heavy sponge.

    • Carefully spoon the mixture into the prepared loaf tin, scatter over the crumble topping and bake on the middle shelf of the preheated oven for about 1 hour or until golden, well risen and a skewer inserted into the middle of the cake comes out clean.

    Top tip for making Jo Wheatley’s blueberry muffin loaf

    This loaf would make a delicious breakfast or brunch option

