Preheat oven 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.

Make the topping first. Tip the flour, butter and sugar into a bowl and, using your fingers, rub the butter into the flour until it resembles a crumble mixture.

To make the loaf, sieve the flour and bicarbonate of soda into a bowl, add both of the sugars and mix well.

Melt the butter, leave to cool slightly and then mix with the milk, egg and vanilla extract and whisk until smooth.

Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients and pour in the milk and egg mixture. Using a large metal spoon, fold the two mixtures together until only just combined. Fold the blueberries into the mixture, making sure not to overwork the batter as this will result in a heavy sponge.