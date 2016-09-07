This blueberry muffin loaf from Great British Bake Off winner Jo Wheatley has a crispy crunchy topping and a light airy sponge which makes it a real taste sensation.
Ingredients
- For the topping:
- 25g plain flour
- 20g unsalted butter, diced
- 20g caster sugar
- For the muffin:
- 200g self-raising flour
- ½tsp bicarbonate of soda
- 75g soft brown sugar
- 50g caster sugar
- 70g unsalted butter, melted
- 160ml full-fat milk
- 1 large egg
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 130g blueberries
- You will also need:
- a greased 900g loaf tin, the base and ends lined with a strip of buttered baking parchment
Method
Preheat oven 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.
Make the topping first. Tip the flour, butter and sugar into a bowl and, using your fingers, rub the butter into the flour until it resembles a crumble mixture.
To make the loaf, sieve the flour and bicarbonate of soda into a bowl, add both of the sugars and mix well.
Melt the butter, leave to cool slightly and then mix with the milk, egg and vanilla extract and whisk until smooth.
Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients and pour in the milk and egg mixture. Using a large metal spoon, fold the two mixtures together until only just combined. Fold the blueberries into the mixture, making sure not to overwork the batter as this will result in a heavy sponge.
Carefully spoon the mixture into the prepared loaf tin, scatter over the crumble topping and bake on the middle shelf of the preheated oven for about 1 hour or until golden, well risen and a skewer inserted into the middle of the cake comes out clean.
Top tip for making Jo Wheatley’s blueberry muffin loaf
This loaf would make a delicious breakfast or brunch option