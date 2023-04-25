Soft, buttery Lancashire cheese and chive scones with a golden finish.
Perfect for picnics, parties, or as a buffet food (opens in new tab), you can make a batch of 16 cheese and chive scones in just 40 minutes. They can also be made ahead; store in an airtight container once fully cooled and serve the next day. We'd recommend serving these scone wedges with tomato chutney - the perfect accompaniment.
Ingredients
- 450g self-raising flour
- 1tsp fine sea salt
- 1tsp English mustard powder
- Pinch cayenne pepper (optional)
- 150g unsalted butter, diced
- 200g Lancashire cheese, grated
- 3tbsp snipped fresh chives
- 150ml milk
- 1 medium egg, beaten
- Tomato chutney, to serve (optional)
Method
- Heat the oven to 200C Fan/Gas 7. Sift the flour, salt, mustard powder and cayenne pepper into a bowl. Add the butter and rub into the flour until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs.
- Set aside a handful of the cheese and 1tbsp of the chives, then stir the rest into the breadcrumb mixture. Mix the milk with 100ml warm water. Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients and add the milk and water. Mix together to form a soft dough, then tip out onto a floured surface. Divide into two balls.
- Roll out both balls into circles that are 2cm thick. Cut each into 8 triangles. Use your knife to flatten the shortest, rounded edge of the scones. Transfer to a lined baking tray. Brush the tops with beaten egg, then scatter over the remaining cheese and chives. Bake for 15-20 mins.
- Cool on a rack, then arrange in a circle on a flat plate or board. You may need to trim the bottom of the scones slightly in order to stand them upright. Decorate with ribbon and serve with butter and chutney, if liked.
Top tips for making cheese and chive scones
You can use other cheeses if you prefer; Wensleydale and Cheddar are also delicious.
