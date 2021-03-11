We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This chicken and potato bake is a great way to use up any leftover chicken or turkey - but is so good, it’s definitely worth making from scratch.

Our chicken and potato bake is a winning combination of tender chunks of meat, buttery potatoes and a comforting creamy sauce, flavoured with onions and mixed herbs. We suggest adding bacon rashers, but you could swap for ham, chorizo, sausage or pancetta – or leave it out altogether, if you prefer. White potatoes work best in this recipe, and we’ve suggested slicing them, as we love the crispy edges.

Ingredients 500g potatoes (1lb 2oz), peeled

1tbsp sunflower oil

1 onion, peeled and thinly sliced into rings

1-2 rashers bacon, fat and rind removed, cut into thin strips

225g (8oz) cooked turkey or chicken, cut into 2.5cm (1in) pieces (leftover from Sunday's roast)

1tsp dried mixed herbs

150ml (¼pt) double cream

15oml (¼pt) chicken stock

25g (1oz) butter, melted

Method Cut potatoes into slices approximately 0.5cm (¼in) thick. Place potato slices in a large saucepan, cover with cold water, add a little salt and bring up to boil, then pour into a colander to drain.

Meanwhile, preheat oven to 200°C (400°F,gas mark 6). Heat oil in a large frying pan, add onion and bacon and cook gently until onion is softened.

Mix turkey or chicken and herbs into onion and bacon, and then transfer to a shallow, baking dish.

Pour cream and stock over chicken or turkey, and then cover with overlapping potato slices. Brush with butter, place on a baking tray and cook for45 mins-1 hr, or until potatoes are cooked and golden brown.

Tips for making chicken and potato bake:

If the potatoes start to brown too quickly, cover them loosely with tinfoil and put them back in the oven.

