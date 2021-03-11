This chicken and potato bake is a great way to use up any leftover chicken or turkey - but is so good, it’s definitely worth making from scratch.
Our chicken and potato bake is a winning combination of tender chunks of meat, buttery potatoes and a comforting creamy sauce, flavoured with onions and mixed herbs. We suggest adding bacon rashers, but you could swap for ham, chorizo, sausage or pancetta – or leave it out altogether, if you prefer. White potatoes work best in this recipe, and we’ve suggested slicing them, as we love the crispy edges.
Ingredients
- 500g potatoes (1lb 2oz), peeled
- 1tbsp sunflower oil
- 1 onion, peeled and thinly sliced into rings
- 1-2 rashers bacon, fat and rind removed, cut into thin strips
- 225g (8oz) cooked turkey or chicken, cut into 2.5cm (1in) pieces (leftover from Sunday's roast)
- 1tsp dried mixed herbs
- 150ml (¼pt) double cream
- 15oml (¼pt) chicken stock
- 25g (1oz) butter, melted
Method
Cut potatoes into slices approximately 0.5cm (¼in) thick. Place potato slices in a large saucepan, cover with cold water, add a little salt and bring up to boil, then pour into a colander to drain.
Meanwhile, preheat oven to 200°C (400°F,gas mark 6). Heat oil in a large frying pan, add onion and bacon and cook gently until onion is softened.
Mix turkey or chicken and herbs into onion and bacon, and then transfer to a shallow, baking dish.
Pour cream and stock over chicken or turkey, and then cover with overlapping potato slices. Brush with butter, place on a baking tray and cook for45 mins-1 hr, or until potatoes are cooked and golden brown.
Tips for making chicken and potato bake:
If the potatoes start to brown too quickly, cover them loosely with tinfoil and put them back in the oven.