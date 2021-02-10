We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tuna pasta bake is an affordable, family-friendly dinner, that can be on the table in thirty minutes.

Tuna pasta bake is a great storecupboard recipe. A real crowd-pleaser, creamy tuna mixed with onion, tomato and sweetcorn and topped with a layer of bubbling Cheddar, is a comforting dinner that we love in the winter months. There are 580 calories in one portion of this tuna pasta bake. Serve with a portion of leafy green salad, or garlic bread for bigger appetites. This recipe serves four, but if you’re cooking for fewer people, leftovers will keep in the fridge for a couple of days. Just pop each portion in the microwave to heat through.

Ingredients 1tbsp oil

1 small red onion, peeled and finely chopped

5 medium-sized mushrooms,chopped

150g sweetcorn, canned or frozen

400g can chopped tomatoes

3tbsp tomato purée

300g penne pasta

185g can of tuna fish in sunflower oil, drained

25g pack of ready salted crisps

100g mature Cheddar cheese, grated

900ml flameproof dish

Method Heat the oil in a frying pan, add the onion and cook for 5 minutes over a medium heat, then add the mushrooms and cook for 5 minutes, until softened. Stir in the sweetcorn, tomatoes and tomato purée and simmer for a few minutes.

Meanwhile, stir the pasta into a pan of boiling salted water and cook according to pack instructions, until just tender. Drain, then put it back in the pan. Set the grill to hot.

Stir the pasta into the sauce, then break the tuna into large flakes and gently mix in. Spoon into the dish. Crush the crisps in the bag and sprinkle them over the top, with the cheese.

Put the dish on a baking tray and grill for about 5 minutes until the cheese has melted and turned golden brown. Serve hot with salad or greens.

Top tip for making tuna pasta bake

Out of sweetcorn? Try mixing in beans or peas instead.