We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These lemon butterfly fairy cakes, also known as butterfly buns are topped with lemon curd and dusted with icing sugar.

The delicious, zesty lemon sponge and the light and creamy mascarpone pair perfectly together. This recipe makes 18 butterfly fairy cakes and will take around 45 mins to prepare and bake. Ready in just three simple steps.

Ingredients 175g (6oz) butter, softened

175g (6oz) caster sugar

3 large eggs

175g (6oz) self-raising flour, sifted

Zest of 1 lemon

250g (9oz) tub mascarpone

2tbsp icing sugar, plus extra for dusting

6tbsp lemon curd

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C (355°F, gas mark 4). Line 2 bun tins with 18 paper cases. Beat the butter, eggs, flour and sugar together using a wooden spoon or electric hand whisk, until the mixture is light, fluffy and drops off the spoon or mixer easily. Fold in the lemon zest.

Divide mixture between the paper cases. Bake for 20 mins until cakes have risen and are golden. Leave to cool on a wire rack.

3 When the cakes are cold, cut off tops and set aside. Beat together the mascarpone and 2tbsp of icing sugar. Put a teaspoon of the filling, plus a teaspoon of lemon curd, on each cake. Cut the tops in half and stick into the mixture. Dust with icing sugar to serve.

Top tips for making lemon butterfly fairy cakes

You could use cream cheese or freshly whipped cream instead of mascarpone if preferred.

You might also like…

Mary Berry’s fairy cakes

Lemon fairy cakes

Lemon drizzle cake

Click to rate ( 377 ratings) Sending your rating