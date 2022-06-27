This lemon, chicken and pea risotto recipe is the magic threesome of easy, healthy and delicious - a perfect family supper.
It's also economical too. You can make it with leftover roast chicken from your weekend roast. Many of the other ingredients are store cupboard staples you will probably have on hand anyway. If you don't have risotto rice, it's fine to use regular long grain rice instead - it will still soak up the flavours and expand in much the same way. Plus it's cheaper. Swap the babycorn for other vegetables you have on hand if you prefer - a diced courgette or chopped green beans for example.
Ingredients
- 450g leftover cooked chicken
- 1 lemon
- 1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed
- 240g frozen peas
- 125g babycorn, sliced into circles
- 220g risotto or long grain rice
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tsp butter
- A few torn leaves of herbs
- 600ml chicken stock
Method
- Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/gas 6. Wash the lemon and finely grate the zest. Place the chicken strips in a deep tin. Pour the lemon juice and grated zest over and cook in the preheated oven for 15-20 mins.
- Meanwhile, heat the butter, garlic and olive oil together in a large wide saucepan, add the rice, and stir to coat the grains with the oil. Heat the chicken stock and keep it simmering on the top of the stove, next to the risotto pan.
- Gradually add the stock to the rice, stirring, allowing each lot to be absorbed before adding the next. Add the frozen peas and babycorn slices when you've used up about half of the stock. When all the stock has been used up, add the chicken strips and stir thoroughly until piping hot. Add the herbs and serve straight away.
Top Tip for making lemon chicken and pea risotto
Double up this recipe and save the other half for another meal, you can shape the cold risotto into small cakes, drizzle with melted butter and cook in the oven for 10-15 mins until golden and piping hot, serve with vegetables or salad.
Octavia Lillywhite is an award-winning food and lifestyle journalist with over 15 years of experience. With a passion for creating beautiful, tasty family meals that don’t use hundreds of ingredients or anything you have to source from obscure websites, she’s a champion of local and seasonal foods, using up leftovers and composting, which, she maintains, is probably the most important thing we all can do to protect the environment.
Lemon chicken and pea risotto
This delicious and healthy lemon chicken and pea risotto recipe is so easy to make at home. Plus it will take only 45 mins to prepare and cook
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
Chicken and tarragon risotto
An easy and delicious chicken and tarragon risotto jewelled with green peas and flavoured with this delicate aniseed-y herb.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
Chicken and pea risotto
This delicious chicken and pea risotto is flavoured with thyme, white wine and Parmesan cheese for a rich, creamy dish that all the family will love.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
Chicken, broccoli and rosemary risotto
This simple chicken, broccoli and rosemary risotto couldn't be easier and the warming flavours make it the perfect comfort food fix
By GoodtoKnow • Published
