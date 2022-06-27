This lemon, chicken and pea risotto recipe is the magic threesome of easy, healthy and delicious - a perfect family supper.

It's also economical too. You can make it with leftover roast chicken from your weekend roast. Many of the other ingredients are store cupboard staples you will probably have on hand anyway. If you don't have risotto rice, it's fine to use regular long grain rice instead - it will still soak up the flavours and expand in much the same way. Plus it's cheaper. Swap the babycorn for other vegetables you have on hand if you prefer - a diced courgette or chopped green beans for example.

Ingredients

450g leftover cooked chicken

1 lemon

1 garlic clove, peeled and crushed

240g frozen peas

125g babycorn, sliced into circles

220g risotto or long grain rice

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp butter

A few torn leaves of herbs

600ml chicken stock

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/gas 6. Wash the lemon and finely grate the zest. Place the chicken strips in a deep tin. Pour the lemon juice and grated zest over and cook in the preheated oven for 15-20 mins. Meanwhile, heat the butter, garlic and olive oil together in a large wide saucepan, add the rice, and stir to coat the grains with the oil. Heat the chicken stock and keep it simmering on the top of the stove, next to the risotto pan. Gradually add the stock to the rice, stirring, allowing each lot to be absorbed before adding the next. Add the frozen peas and babycorn slices when you've used up about half of the stock. When all the stock has been used up, add the chicken strips and stir thoroughly until piping hot. Add the herbs and serve straight away.

Top Tip for making lemon chicken and pea risotto

Double up this recipe and save the other half for another meal, you can shape the cold risotto into small cakes, drizzle with melted butter and cook in the oven for 10-15 mins until golden and piping hot, serve with vegetables or salad.

You might also like...