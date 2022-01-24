We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Lemon blueberry pancakes are simple and easy to create, but your guests won’t know that because they look and taste amazing.

These American-style pancakes are deeper and thicker than a classic pancake recipe. That makes them great for piling up into a multi-layered tower. Interspersing the fluffy pancakes with a layer of thick, creamy mascarpone cheese and juicy whole blueberries makes the perfect texture combination. The sweet, zesty lemon sauce makes all the other flavours really pop. This recipe makes 4 three-layer towers – and they are so impressive. It’s the ultimate New York blueberry breakfast – though we’d happily eat it for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Ingredients 275g plain flour

2½ tsp baking powder

1 level tsp salt

3 tbsp caster sugar

220ml milk

3 medium free-range eggs

50g unsalted butter, melted

250g mascarpone

Small punnet of blueberries

Juice and zest of a large lemon

4 tbsp golden syrup

Method Sieve the flour, baking powder and salt into a bowl and add the caster sugar.

In another bowl whisk together the milk, eggs and melted butter. Add this to the flour mixture and gently whisk together to make a thick batter.

Lightly coat a large heavy-based frying pan with a little oil and then drop in dessert spoons of the batter mixture in batches to fit the pan. Cook the pancakes over a low to medium heat until a few bubbles appear on the surface. At this point, the underside should be golden, so flip them over. Keep going until you have used up all the batter, keeping the pancakes warm under foil.

In the meantime put the syrup and lemon in a pan and gently warm. On a warm serving plate arrange the pancakes in a stack spreading mascarpone, dotted with whole blueberries between each pancake. Finish by drizzling generously with the lemon syrup. Serve while still warm.

Top tip for lemon blueberry pancakes

It's important not to overwork the batter for these fluffy pancakes, or they won't rise as well in the pan. Just gently whisk the ingredients together and don't worry if it's still a little lumpy.

